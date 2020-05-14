Francis Mihm was 10 years old when he first was exposed to dance.
However, it would be a couple of more years before the art form firmly took hold.
“A good friend of mine growing up had gotten into Irish dance and performed with the Claddagh Irish Dancers at the Potosi (Wis.) Rec Center; she asked if I was interested in trying it out and going to the class with her,” Francis recalled. “I said I’d give it a shot. But at the time, it was full of girls. Then, there was me. Being the 10-year-old that I was, it wasn’t quite was I was looking for.”
Then, another friend inquired, “What about ballet?”
Before Francis knew it, he was dancing the title role in Tchaikovsky’s beloved “Nutcracker.” And with a passion ignited, younger brother Patrick soon followed in Francis’ ballet-slippered footsteps after seeing him on stage.
“My dad turned to me and asked, ‘Do you think that’s something you’d want to try out, too?’” Patrick said. “The next thing I knew, I was a little court man in ‘Sleeping Beauty.’”
The duo would go on to become standouts at the Dubuque Academy of Ballet under the tutelage of founder Tatiana (Tanya) Bechenova, Marina O’Rourke and Megan MacLeod. The Mihms would have leading roles in “Swan Lake,” “Giselle” and others.
Today, both are on the cusp of professional careers: Francis, 21, completing his final year at Butler University’s prestigious dance program in Indianapolis, recognized as one of the top five of its kind in the nation; and Patrick, 19, training with New York City’s Ellison Ballet.
Both have signed on with established ballet companies — Francis in California and Patrick in Colorado — set to begin this summer, pending any push backs from the pandemic.
We caught up with the brothers, who are passing the time together in Indianapolis, staying in shape with makeshift ballet bars in their shared living space and keeping up with dance classes virtually.
Parallel paths
Francis was 12 when he stepped into his first ballet class. Patrick, 10. Although young, both found a wealth of opportunities early on with the Dubuque Academy of Ballet, excelling quickly in their abilities and earning the respect of both their peers and their instructors.
“They were a pleasure to work with every year they were with the Academy and the Dubuque City Youth Ballet,” said O’Rourke, the organization’s director and, as Bechenova’s daughter, a second generation dancer and teacher. “They just earned everyone’s love and admiration. I’m certain this will continue.”
So far, it appears to have.
Just two years after beginning his ballet studies in Dubuque, Francis embarked upon a summer intensive program with the American Ballet Theatre in Tuscaloosa, Ala., widely regarded as one of the most esteemed training grounds of its kind in the country. A year later, he was accepted into the program again, this time, in New York City — the most advanced offering of the company.
After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 2016, Francis was off to continue his dance training at Butler University.
Simultaneously, Patrick also was making strides. At 13, he was accepted into a summer intensive program with Chicago’s renowned Joffrey Ballet. Six months after Francis left home and only halfway through Patrick’s freshman year being home-schooled, he was offered an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.
“I left for what I thought would be an audition for a summer intensive program at Harid Conservatory in Boca, Raton, Fla.,” Patrick said. “But they invited me to train there for the rest of that school year and be a part of their year-round program.”
With the support of his parents, Patrick relocated to the professional ballet school for high school students. The summer of his sophomore year, he participated in Ellison Ballet’s summer program, ultimately auditioning for its year-round program and transferring there, where he has been ever since.
“Harid was a fantastic school for helping me in my technique and developing me as an artist,” Patrick said. “But it was a little isolating being in the same little circle of 40 kids. Ellison was able to offer me a little broader experience.”
Both Butler University and Ellison Ballet have provided the pair with not only top-notch training but also their first opportunities to travel abroad, as well as groundwork for a future in an art form they both love.
“For me, I think it’s the every day physical exertion that brings such joy,” Patrick said. “There is a sense of accomplishment every day. Ballet is such a special art form. You don’t need anything but your body, and there are so many ways to fine tune your expression with it.”
Francis echoed his brother.
“I think a lot of my attraction to ballet comes from the fact that our parents grew up just outside of Dubuque on a farm,” he said. “Growing up, they encouraged us to be active and adventurous. We weren’t into video games and movies. We just became very driven young people. And in ballet, there is a competitive element that you almost have with yourself. There is a lot of mental discipline that goes into it, along with the physical demands and the artistry. It takes long hours every day to move fluidly and a lot of effort to make it appear effortless. I haven’t come across anything else like it.”
A supportive drive
While being two brothers in the same cutthroat profession might yield even more competition, Francis and Patrick have never seen it that way.
“I think support has driven the two of us more than competition,” Francis said. “Patrick started dancing just after I did. I was just older and bigger. That, by no means, dissuaded him. Patrick has very much come into his own as a dancer. It has been nice to have each other as support systems because I think it has allowed us to thrive in different aspects of the dance world and share our knowledge and experiences with one another.”
That’s reflected, too, in the foundation laid before Francis and Patrick in the Dubuque Academy of Ballet, the brothers said.
“We wouldn’t be anywhere without the academy,” Francis said. “Having Tanya, Marina and Megan and their absolute wealth of knowledge ... They were just the most supporting and encouraging people, and my love and devotion to ballet is something that distinctively comes from them. There is also such an emphasis on technique in so much of today’s training. And while it takes a certain level of technique to dance, one of the first things Marina would do when we were starting a new production was sit down and tell us the history and the story of the ballet.
“Instilling that the story is what makes the art form in us as young dancers, knowing our character and who we are in the ballet and how to express the story, that’s something I really appreciate.”
Patrick also cited the rarity of having such instruction available in their hometown.
“It’s so rare just to have a ballet company of that size and in that kind of community that produces full ballets,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing what they have created. Them sharing their love and passion for ballet is what has made dancing an obvious path for us.”
For O’Rourke, the brothers’ success comes as no surprise.
“I think Francis and Patrick are right where they should be embarking on their professional careers,” she said. “Patrick is somewhat young, but he is beautifully trained and will mature with an elegant physique. Francis will, in no time, make his place in his new company. He has strong technique. He’s daring, dependable hardworking and so handsome. And both young men have Iowa common sense. They both possess a balance of confidence and humbleness.”