The dog days of summer are once again drawing to a close, as students and teachers prepare to return to the classroom for the start of another school year.
With the first day of school for Dubuque students about a week away, local educators shared their top tips to help parents and guardians get kids started off on the right foot.
Visit and connect
Lisa TeBockhorst, executive director of elementary education for Dubuque Community Schools, urged families of first-time students or those who are starting a new school to visit the building or explore the playground before the first day.
For children who might have attended school in a virtual or hybrid environment for the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are now returning to in-person learning, visits to the school campus and correspondence with teachers can help ease anxieties.
“Once parents know who the child’s teacher is, you can communicate with them and the school principal,” TeBockhorst said. “We really want to have that partnership with families, so as much contact as possible with the school is really encouraged.”
Dubuque Community Schools will hold orientation programs for students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth, as well as incoming sixth and ninth graders, on Monday, Aug. 22. TeBockhorst said many schools also will hold back-to-school nights, ice cream socials or similar programs once the school year has begun, so parents can meet school staff and learn about plans for the year ahead.
She also encouraged families to keep an eye out for mailings, emails and other registration information from schools. In particular, families should remember to fill out applications for free and reduced-price meals if they feel they might qualify, as the federal government has ended a pandemic-era extension of the free Seamless Summer Option meal program that eliminated the need to collect meal payments from all students.
“Right now, we don’t have a lot of families that have filled it out, and we know there are (more) families out there that qualify,” she said.
Practice basic skills for independence
For younger students, TeBockhorst said it can be particularly beneficial to review basic skills and information prior to the start of the school year.
“Help them know how to tie their shoes, zip their coat, do their buttons,” she said. “Also, make sure they know their address, their phone number … and go over things like where they go after school and who’s going to be picking them up.”
Familiarity with such information will help students feel more independent, as will allowing them to help pick out school supplies and choose clothes, shoes or backpacks for the first day.
“I encourage our parents to equip their children with the tools to advocate for themselves when they need something, to encourage their children to use their voices and be vocal when they have a need,” said Mariah Reeves, principal of Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque.
Return to routines
After a summer of vacations, camps and activities that might have kept kids up late, it’s key to return to a regular bedtime and morning routine.
“Rolling out of that summer sleep schedule can be a little bit of an adjustment, so I would encourage families to establish routines, even on the fundamental level of going to bed at a scheduled time and helping their children reset that internal clock so they can be fully present for school,” Reeves said.
Ideally, parents should gradually return children to a school-year sleep schedule over the course of a few days or a week, moving up bedtime by 15 or 30 minutes each day. Limiting caffeine and screen time before bed also can help.
TeBockhorst said the morning or night routine can look different for each family. Some children might benefit from selecting clothes and packing their backpack the night before, while others might be busy with activities in the evenings and use the mornings for preparation.
No matter what schedule you use, she said, planning to be early can help eliminate the last-minute rush of forgotten papers or missing mittens.
“If you know you have to leave the house at 7:30 to get students to school, plan on having your kids be ready a half hour before that,” she said.
Model a positive mindset
One of Reeves’ top tips for a successful school year is to enter it with an open mind and a positive outlook — something she said families can help their children develop.
“I believe our parents have a greater impact on their children’s mindset towards school than they may think they do, so just really being positive about the school experience and helping to incite that excitement in the house (is important),” she said.
Helping shape a positive attitude can involve asking your student about their day. TeBockhorst recommends specific questions that can spark a conversation, like “Who did you play with at recess?”, “When did you feel happy/frustrated today?” or “What subject did you enjoy?”
For all students, but particularly those who might be returning to a brick-and-mortar learning environment for the first time since the pandemic, it’s natural to be nervous, said Reeves. She said staff continue to focus on social and emotional learning and helping students adjust to any uncertainties surrounding school.
“We as educators and administrators are intentional about the social-emotional well-being of our students, especially navigating COVID over the past few years,” she said. “I think we have to care for that before we can get at any academic task.”
