Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
5. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
6. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
7. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
8. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Benjamin Stevenson, Mariner Books
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
10. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
11. Hell Bent, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
12. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
13. The Shards, Bret Easton Ellis, Knopf
14. Exiles, Jane Harper, Flatiron Books
15. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
5. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go, Jay Shetty, Simon & Schuster
10. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People, Tracy Kidder, Random House
11. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
12. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
13. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
14. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
15. Pirate Enlightenment, or the Real Libertalia, David Graeber, FSG
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
4. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
6. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
7. Heart Bones, Colleen Hoover, Atria
8. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
9. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
12. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
13. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin
6. The January 6th Report, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al., Celadon Books
7. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
8. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
9. “You Just Need to Lose Weight”: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People, Aubrey Gordon, Beacon Press
10. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention--and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown
11. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
12. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
13. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
14. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
15. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
7. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. Freewater, Amina Luqman-Dawson, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Yearling
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. Captain America: The Ghost Army (Original Graphic Novel), Alan Gratz, Brent Schoonover (Illus.), Graphix
7. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
8. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
9. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
10. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
11. Matilda, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin
12. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
13. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Nicole Adelfinger (Adapt.), Random House Graphic
14. Pokémon Visual Companion: Fourth Edition, DK Children
15. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
2. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
3. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. Legendborn (An Indies Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. The Davenports (An Indies Introduce Title), Krystal Marquis, Dial Books
7. How to Be a (Young) Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, Nic Stone, Kokila
8. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
9. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
10. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
11. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute, Talia Hibbert, Joy Revolution
13. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
14. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
15. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
Children’s illustrated
1. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine: A Valentine’s Day Book For Kids, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
2. Construction Site: You’re Just Right: A Valentine Lift-the-Flap Book, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Studio
6. Very Good Hats, Emma Straub, Blanca Gómez (Illus.), Rocky Pond Books
7. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
8. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
9. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Where Do Diggers Say I Love You?, Brianna Caplan Sayres, Christian Slade (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
13. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
14. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
15. Love from Llama Llama, Anna Dewdney, Grosset & Dunlap
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. The Last Hours, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.) Graphix
6. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
