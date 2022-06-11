Traveling abroad gives new perspectives on life at home. Seeing one’s context at a distance changes what we take as normal. We each need such experiences in life to see our faith and ourselves differently.
I write this article from Germany, a country where I once lived for four years. Those years were both a difficult and transformative time. Some of my closest friends live here. Yet the culture and language are vastly different. The church and religious situation seems familiar, yet the similarities deceive.
Christianity stretches back to the early Middle Ages, and the landscape is marked by church buildings with artistic treasures. Today, the churches here struggle to discover new ways to help people find meaning in life. Church attendance has declined. The pandemic was a time to experiment with digital communications. Will the church build on the new discoveries to offer hope and make connections?
In Europe, we are much closer to the war in Ukraine. Questions about how people of faith should respond to the war are urgent and opinions differ. Germany also has many refugees and asylum seekers, including from diverse religious backgrounds. How does the church live together and welcome those of other faiths?
There is new concern here for the ecological crisis. People of faith are calling for simpler lifestyles that safeguard creation.
Pentecost is a more prominent religious holiday in Germany. The following Monday also is a day off from work. On Pentecost, together with my dear friends, we participated in our religious observances to call upon the spirit of God.
We wrote our hopes and fears on pieces of paper and burned them in the fire of the Spirit, praying to be transformed. We visited ancient sequoia trees transplanted in a northern woods and remembered our interdependence with all life forms. We sang together, asking the spirit of new life to come upon us. We held hands and spoke aloud the longings of our hearts in prayer and shared God’s peace with each other.
People of faith in deep friendship can both participate in the traditions handed down to us from the past and also create new rituals to give life meaning. I find both crucial. Such practices help us respond to the changing world circumstances. We learn hospitality to strangers, care for creation and peacemaking as a way of life.
Nessan is an academic dean at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
