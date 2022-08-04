In the past two decades, podcasts have emerged as an innovative platform, with more content creators and audiences tuning in.
Statistics have shows that since taking hold in 2004 — known then as audioblogs — podcasts today account for nearly three million listeners and more than 135 million episodes.
Topics range from fictitious crime-solving mysteries to the intricacies of the cooking world and beyond.
The goal is to keep listeners hooked, and the way to do that relied on continuous commitment.
Students in the tri-states are joining the platform and learning how to do just that.
Gabriel Intriligator, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, hosts “The Optional Box,” a podcast he launched in May.
It allows guests to discuss whatever they would like, with each episode unscripted.
He has lofty goals for it moving forward.
“This summer, I attended the National Leadership Academy in Colorado, and it was such an amazing experience,” he said. “I want to get some of the amazing people I met there on the podcast with me, which I am hoping will inspire others to consider the NLA for themselves.”
Intriligator also has spoken with local teens about their life experiences, but he would like to include local business owners, as well. His primary goal is to get to know people that he would not have otherwise had the opportunity to meet.
Andrew Martinez and Laura Briñez take a similar approach.
They host the podcast, “Sabor Latino. Martinez is a senior at Loras College in Dubuque who is studying business administration and sociology. Briñez graduated from Loras in 2021, majoring in business administration and psychology.
Loras officials turned to them in hopes that they would be able to start the first Spanish language podcast on campus.
On the podcast, the two speak in a combination of Spanish and English. The goal is to bring the different ethnic communities together.
“Laura and I have focused primarily on the Latinx experience at Loras,” Martinez said. “We have interviewed current students to hear about how they have felt being on campus thus far. From there, we get into different areas, like the importance of familial support. It’s amazing to teach and show that to be Latinx is not only to be Mexican but that there are so many Latinx cultures that share their values.”
Briñez said that the podcast helped her to realize that everyone has something that makes them unique.
“I love being able to hear and share experiences with other Latinx students on campus and to be able to connect more realistically to our experiences here at Loras,” she said.
