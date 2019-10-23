SPECIAL AUDIENCE
today
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; (12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room); 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Platteville (Wis.) Senior Center Blood Drive, 1:30 p.m., Platteville Senior Center, 155 W. Lewis St. Details: 608-348-9934 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Children’s Advisory Team, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Discuss what programs you’d like to have at your library. Light snacks will be provided. For grades 1-5.
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Chicken Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. A two-piece meal is $9 and a four-piece meal is $11. Includes baked potato, corn, salad bar, dinner roll and brownies. Proceeds benefit the local Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Fall Family Fun Activity Night, 5 p.m., St. Columbkille Catholic Elementary School, 1198 Rush St. Dubuque-area preschool and pre-K aged children and their families are invited for free, hands-on literacy and science activities.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Blu Flame, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Writer’s Club, 5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. New and experienced writers are invited for interactive writing exercises. You will be welcome to share but won’t have to Pencils, notepads, and light snacks will be provided. For grades 2-5.
LEARNING
Today
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. For questions about your smartphone or tablet.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop your speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themself. There is a $35 fee. Registration required. Offered through a partnership with the Iowa State Extension.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St.. lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 8:40 a.m. meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Thursday
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, Mercy Drive. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Moose Lodge Blood Drive, 3 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2635 Windsor Ave. Details: Cathy, catann52@aol.com or www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St.. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. Visit graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience ghost hunting.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart / A & W, 250 W. First St., second floor.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Doors open at 6 and Bingo begins at 7. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.