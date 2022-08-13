Editor’s note: This is the 14th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of September.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In 1845, six years after its founding, First Congregational Church bought two lots on Market Street for $110. In today’s dollars, that’s a little more than $4,200, and it was a huge step for the fledgling church, which built a small brick church on the land that was dedicated in December 1846.
Founded as a Presbyterian church in 1839 by nine charter members, the church switched its affiliation to Congregational in 1849.
The church built its first building in 1842, sharing it with Platteville Academy. Many of the congregation’s members were teachers at the school. A later member of the church would be J.L. Pickard, who was the principal of Platteville Academy for four years before leaving to run Chicago’s public school system. He would later become president of the University of Iowa.
One of First Congregational’s stained-glass windows is dedicated to Pickard. Another is dedicated to his “Sainted Wife,” Cornelia.
“There is one window that is dedicated to pastors who served the church,” said Karen Rundell, a congregation member and the church’s historian. “The windows were installed in 1902, and that window includes a dedication to every pastor up to that point.”
The present church building was constructed in 1869 using bricks from the small church that had served the congregation up to that point. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
In the early part of the 20th century, the church invested in stained-glass windows. And not just any stained-glass — the windows were made by Flanagan and Biedenweg, Chicago’s largest producers of stained glass at the time.
“Our church history noted it as Flanagan and Bridgeway,” Rundell said. “But that was obviously an error in translation.”
Joseph Flanagan and William Biedenweg founded their studio in 1885 and often won awards for their work, including at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago and the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.
Flanagan was one of the founders of the Stained Glass Association of America in 1903, an association that continues to foster stained-glass artists today.
Eight windows in the sanctuary, and a large figural window in the balcony depicting Jesus saving Peter from drowning at the Sea of Galilee, contain the hallmarks of Flanagan and Biedenweg windows — beveled pink glass jewels, an unusual addition to stained-glass windows, particularly religious stained glass, which often stuck to symbolic colors such as purple, red, blue, green and yellow.
Up the stairs to the balcony are a series of windows that are believed to be the original stained glass before the Flanagan and Biedenweg windows were installed.
“They’re etched and are completely different from the others,” Rundell said. “You can tell that they’re obviously older.”
The largest stained-glass window in the church is the figural window of Christ saving Peter from drowning. The window is a reproduction of a painting done by Bernhard Plockhorst, a German artist who never set foot in America, but whose religious paintings have been immortalized in stained glass in many American churches.
Plockhorst started as a copyist, often copying the style of Baroque artists like Peter Paul Rubens. He later became a member of the Nazarene movement, a group of German Romantic artists whose main goal was to revive religion in art.
Although Plockhorst never visited America, his work was popular in Europe and particularly his home country of Germany. German immigrants, often the founders of 19th century Protestant churches, brought Plockhorst’s paintings to the attention of stained-glass makers. Today, his work can be found in stained-glass windows from Maryland to California.
First Congregational United Church of Christ has cleaned, restored and repaired its windows three times throughout the years — in 1957, 1982 and 2004.
“We are doing our best to take care of them and keep them and the building in good condition,” Rundell said. “It’s important to us because there is such a rich history here.”
The church also has worked hard to complement the Romanesque and Gothic Revival style of the church, as well as the historic stained glass, when it has added elements or done any restoration work.
“We had lanterns made for the sanctuary by a church member from Mineral Point,” Rundell said. “And he did a very nice job of matching the lantern glass to the style of the windows.”
Despite his relatively short time in Platteville (four years) before he left to helm Chicago’s public school system, J.L. Pickard had a lasting impression on the area, particularly as a member of First Congregational.
“My favorite window is one Pickard dedicated to Pastor John Lewis, who was pastor until 1860,” Rundell said. “Pickard was an important member of the church, but I think this shows how much he respected the contributions of others.”
