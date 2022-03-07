Eating more olive oils, nuts, vegetables, fiber-rich fruit and whole grains is shown to decrease your risk of heart disease. Here are some ways to easily incorporate this eating style into your daily life.
Every March, registered dietitian nutritionists celebrate nutrition, health and wellness as part of National Nutrition Month. This year’s theme is Celebrate a World of Flavors — focusing on including new flavors in your everyday life.
One way to do that is to consider incorporating portions of the Mediterranean diet into your meals. The Mediterranean diet has consistently been touted for its simplicity and overall health benefits, such as improving heart health and controlling diabetes.
Several clinical trials have demonstrated beneficial effects of key components of a Mediterranean diet — mainly the consumption of olive oils, nuts, fiber-rich fruit, vegetables and whole grains — that is typically found in this eating style.
Even modest adherence to this diet pattern can be beneficial for your heart and overall health. Because there are several definitions of what the Mediterranean diet is, it can be easy to adapt some of the basics to your everyday eating.
- Eat lots of colorful vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy fats from olive oil, fish and nuts and plant-based protein like beans and lentils. They should be the foundation of every meal.
- Add lean poultry, cheese, yogurt, milk and eggs in smaller amounts (think ¼ of your plate).
- Enjoy red meat, white bread and sweets occasionally, don’t make them an everyday item.
Many Mediterranean diet recipes use beans and lentils, which also are known as “pulses” for the main protein source with a meal. If these are not foods you routinely eat, try adding them as a side dish instead of replacing your main dish.
Lentils are full of fiber and are easier to cook than rice. They absorb more flavor and can be the perfect side dish to grilled pork loin or chicken (season the meat and lentils with garlic, turmeric and cumin for a delicious and easy meal).
The fiber and protein in the lentils can allow you to choose a smaller portion of meat and stay satisfied. Pair these with some salad greens or cooked vegetables and you have a more Mediterranean-inspired meal.
Limiting saturated fat (think butter, cheese, the white fat you see in meat) in your diet has been a hallmark of nutrition guidance for decades, however, just limiting saturated fat will only help so much.
Replacing saturated fats with more heart-healthy fats provides greater benefit. The Mediterranean diet focuses on healthy fats from olive oil, fish and nuts (especially walnuts).
Cooking with olive oil has become more common, but unheated oils have been shown to provide a better health benefit. An example of how to add unheated oil to your day would be mixing olive oil and vinegar, then adding a bit of salt, pepper or honey, and using it as a simple salad dressing.
The bottom line is, don’t be afraid to embrace different flavors and foods this month — it can be the first step to adding more variety to your diet improving your overall health.