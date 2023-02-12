That is a question we get asked a lot, and it is a typical source of conversation (and contention) among people who like watches.
It is true that wrist watches today are larger than they have been historically, but perhaps not as large as they were a few years ago.
What we are talking about is mostly the diameter of a watch case (usually measured in millimeters) and to an extent the thickness of the watch case.
The watch pictured here is a Doxa, which is a company that was founded in 1889.
“Doxa” is the Greek word for glory. In time, it also has come to signify the splendor of a timepieces with a reputation for value, quality and exceptional workmanship.
This is a dive wristwatch, that is an automatic, sub 200 which means that it is waterproof to 200 meters.
The watch has a sapphire crystal with a stainless steel case and band. Luminescent coating on the hands and stick markers on the bezel allows the owner to read the time in very low light conditions.
We sold this watch new in the box and we found a buyer on eBay that paid $899 for this beautiful timepiece.
