If your birthday is today: Take your time, think matters through and keep things in perspective. Precision and attention to detail will determine your success. Have a solid plan in place before you share your intentions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Getting along with others will be mandatory if you want to get things done on time. Stick to what's feasible, and avoid overreacting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Your image will make a difference when networking. A chance to impress someone you feel drawn to will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep your emotions in check. Refuse to let someone upset you or back you into a corner. Look for ways to improve what you can offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep your thoughts to yourself. Focus on self-improvement. Look for a chance to nurture and improve your relationships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of duties before moving on to more enjoyable or creative tasks. Having a clear mind will make it easier to develop an original plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put your strengths to the test, and don't stop until you reach your goal. Self-improvements will fetch compliments.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Too much of anything will leave you in a quandary. Concentrate on positive changes at home, and nurture relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put everything you've got into making your environment better. Spend time at home cleaning up unfinished business. What you accomplish will buy you some freedom.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You can think big, but when it comes to putting your plans in motion, do so with a minimalist approach. Use only what's necessary to reach your target.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll find it difficult to say no to a persuasive talker. When temptation sets in, rethink your steps. Personal improvement will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll be quick to make decisions. Put a hold on voicing your opinion or making promises you haven't thought through.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Seize the moment, do something you find inviting and immerse yourself in mastering what you set out to achieve. Don't wait for someone to take charge. Romance is encouraged.
