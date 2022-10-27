If your birthday is today: Push forward with a positive attitude. Put your energy toward personal gain, self-improvement and maintaining your important relationships. Trust your instincts and follow through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Address domestic situations and set a budget to cover expenses required for improvements. Uncertainty regarding a relationship will require time and patience. Honesty will be required.

