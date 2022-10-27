If your birthday is today: Push forward with a positive attitude. Put your energy toward personal gain, self-improvement and maintaining your important relationships. Trust your instincts and follow through.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Address domestic situations and set a budget to cover expenses required for improvements. Uncertainty regarding a relationship will require time and patience. Honesty will be required.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stick to what's comfortable. Deal with domestic issues cheerfully. Be accommodating and get what you want in return.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Reach out to an expert to find ways to make your dollar stretch. Run a tight ship and prosperity will follow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Question any changes around you. Don't sign up for something that compromises you. Start a fitness routine that helps you look and feel your best.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take a step back, double-check facts and carry on without worry. Having everything in order will show you can handle whatever comes your way. Refuse to fold under pressure.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Remain calm. How you conduct yourself in front of others will determine how they treat you. Dazzle everyone with your knowledge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Gather the facts before you promise to do something. Work to avoid being taken for granted. Address situations that need adjustment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get involved in things that matter to you. Reaching out to others will result in a better personal environment. Speak up.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keeping up, regardless of emotional turmoil, will motivate others to pitch in and help. Taking on unnecessary debt will drag you down.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't get involved in other people's drama. Stick to what you know. Don't let changes disrupt your plans. Finish what you start.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of scenery will spark your imagination. Take the road that encourages you to make your life more enjoyable. Learn new skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Live to learn. Keeping an open mind will help you tie up loose ends and head in a direction that excites you. Do the necessary prep work and present what you have to offer with confidence.
