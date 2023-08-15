If your birthday is today: Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself. Preparation will make the difference this year. Pay attention to detail. A vivid imagination and educated approach to life will separate you from the competition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Have confidence in yourself and act accordingly. If you give in to what others do or say, you'll lose sight of what you want to accomplish.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Say what's on your mind. Now is not the time to follow the crowd. Be open-minded enough to adjust to suggestions from others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Your attraction to the in-crowd might cause problems. Think things through before you participate. Walking a fine line can result in falling off the fence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look around you and align yourself with someone who has common sense and integrity. Choose to help others do the same.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Let your actions speak for you. What you say will be misconstrued. Deliver on your promises and rewards will follow. Make peace and love your priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a stand, offer alternatives and participate in conversations that provide positive results. Make contributions at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Understanding your circumstances is half the battle. Making the right decision will be necessary to maintain your integrity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Using your resources and sharing your vision will help you. Don't hold back or let close-mindedness come between you and success.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Mix business with pleasure, and follow through with your promises. Delivering on your promises will increase your chance to advance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) The temptation to give away too much information will make you vulnerable. Be a good listener and pay attention to detail, and you'll figure out the best way to get what you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stick to the truth. Keep your feelings to yourself and control your emotions. Don't expect help. Self-improvement is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Refuse to let the little things get to you. Focus on being creative and initiating what you want.