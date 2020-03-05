SINSINAWA, Wis. — The Ringin’ Spring handbell workshop will take place at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
The event will feature mass ringing, break-out sessions, lunch and a mini-concert in Queen of the Rosary Chapel. Ringers and directors of all experience levels are welcome. Artistic Director Mark Bloedow and the Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble of Madison will lead the workshop.
Please bring bells, chimes, mallets, foam, table covers and music.
Attendees can register online or a mail-in form at www.maestro
workshop by Saturday, March 21.
For more information, email musicdirectormeb@gmail.com.