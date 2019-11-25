PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville will present a screening of the award-winning documentary, “Hearts of Glass,” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Doudna Hall, room 103, 860 W. Pine.
The screening will be followed by a discussion with the film’s director and producer, Jennifer Tennican.
“Hearts of Glass” follows the first 15 months of operation of Vertical Harvest, a state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse that provides employment for people with disabilities. The film weaves the story of Vertical Harvest’s launch with the personal journeys of employees.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.heartsofglassfilm.com.