Twelve-step programs help people overcome self-destructive behaviors such as alcohol or drug abuse. Millions of people attend such groups every year. Well, I’d like to suggest a new 33-step group to stop brain abuse — and prevent dementia.

In 2017, the Lancet Commission identified nine modifiable dementia risk factors: high blood pressure, lower education levels, impaired hearing, smoking, obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes and low levels of social contact. In 2020, the panel added three more: excessive alcohol consumption, traumatic brain injuries and air pollution. The panel declared that 40% of dementia cases worldwide might be able to be prevented or delayed if those 12 risk factors happened to be eliminated.

Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

