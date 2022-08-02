Twelve-step programs help people overcome self-destructive behaviors such as alcohol or drug abuse. Millions of people attend such groups every year. Well, I’d like to suggest a new 33-step group to stop brain abuse — and prevent dementia.
In 2017, the Lancet Commission identified nine modifiable dementia risk factors: high blood pressure, lower education levels, impaired hearing, smoking, obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes and low levels of social contact. In 2020, the panel added three more: excessive alcohol consumption, traumatic brain injuries and air pollution. The panel declared that 40% of dementia cases worldwide might be able to be prevented or delayed if those 12 risk factors happened to be eliminated.
Now a study in JAMA Neurology has uncovered one more dementia risk: vision problems. And the researchers have determined that while more than 62% of dementia cases are associated with the 12 risk factors (the greatest risk is high blood pressure), more than 100,000 current dementia cases in the U.S. might have been prevented through healthy vision.
I would like to add another 20 positive steps you can take that help protect you from dementia: They include everything from speed of processing games to taking DHA and enjoying a half-tablespoon of olive oil and four cups of black coffee every day. Soon you’ll be able to read about them all at GreatAgeReboot.com and in my upcoming book, “The Great Age Reboot.” For now, get started with the 13 steps to a healthier brain and discover what you can change in your life that will offer you a younger, brain-healthier future.
Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
