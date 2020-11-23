Editor’s note: With books being a hot holiday gift item thanks to more time spent at home due to COVID-19, we’re rounding up a few to consider gifting each day this week. This is part one of five.
The holidays this year are going to be, well, unique.
Some family members won’t be there. Others are coming, regardless of whatever’s going on. Others are sending their regards and a box of presents, which is something you might do, too.
Here’s the good news: Books are easy to wrap, easy to box and easy to ship. Why not try one of these great books for that person who can’t make it to your table this holiday season?
Fiction
Does anybody need another book about a natural disaster? Look for “The 2084 Report: An Oral History of the Great Warming: A Novel,” by James Lawrence Powell. Yes, it’s set in the future. You can hope so, anyhow.
If your giftee would love a good, multilayered novel about family and best-forgotten memories, look for “Hieroglyphics,” by Jill McCorkle. When Lil and Frank move back to Frank’s childhood hometown, the past moves in with them. Wrap it up with “True Story: A Novel,” by Kate Reed Petty, the story of childhood trauma and the chance for those who lived it to recover from it.
For the giftee who’s about to pack up and move across the country, “The Exiles,” by Christina Baker Kline, might be a good choice for a gift. It’s a novel about three women who are exiled to Australia more than a century ago when exile was punishment. Fans of “Orphan Train,” listen up. Wrap it up with “Flyaway,” by Kathleen Jennings, a dark and twisted tale of vanishings and family horror in Australia.
Surely, there’s someone on your gift list who’s wished at some point this year that they could be cloned. Wrap up “The Mirror Man,” by Jane Gilmartin, with a “careful what you wish for” note. Wrap it up with “The Operator,” by Gretchen Berg, the story of a woman who wishes she’d never overheard what she did.
For the giftee who loves to be surprised, wrap up “The Book of Hidden Wonders,” by Polly Crosby. It’s the story of a girl whose father entertained her with a story in which she’s a character, and it becomes a big best-seller. Good for her, right? Or, not so much. Wrap it up with “The Falling Woman,” by Richard Farrell, a book about a woman who supposedly died in a plane crash — only she didn’t, but she wants to stay “dead.”
The person on your list who loves a good family drama will want “The Lost Orphan,” by Stacey Halls, under the tree. It’s the story of two women, one little girl and a secret that won’t be able to be kept for long. Pair it with “The End of the Day,” by Bill Clegg, a novel of friendship, relationships and the resolution of long-buried secrets.
No doubt, there’s a historical fiction fan on your list, so you’ll want to wrap up “Bonnie: A Novel,” by Christina Schwarz. It’s a fictionalized tale of Bonnie Parker and how she became one of the early 20th century’s most iconic outlaws. Wrap it up with “The Big Finish,” by Brooke Fossey, a novel about two outlaws who you’d never put together and their great escape.
If you’ve got a big reader on your list, it’s hard to find something they haven’t already seen. That’s why you should wrap up “Layoverland,” by Gabby Noone. It’s the tale of a woman who lives a life she’s not proud of, so when she dies, she goes to purgatory. There’s a chance for her to go to heaven, but it involves helping the guy who killed her. Pair it with “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig, the story of a possible place that offers a re-do of life. It’s a spot between living and dying, but it’s not what your giftee thinks it is.
The short story lover will enjoy “Cat Person” and Other Stories,” by Kristen Roupenian, a collection of creepy, odd tales that doubles as a gift of shivers. You can’t go wrong if you pair it with “The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home,” by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor. Doesn’t the title tell you everything you need to know?
Is there someone on your list who loves a good sin-your-teeth-in novel? Then wrap up “When These Mountains Burn,” by David Joy, a tale of two men wrapped up in the drug trade — one, a father with a son who’s an addict; the other, an addict himself. And the DEA is asking for help. You can’t go wrong if you wrap it up with “Nine Shiny Objects,” by Brian Castleberry, a novel of (supposed) UFOs and the legacy the sightings left.
For the novel lover who professes to hate their job, you can’t go wrong with “Hench,” by Natalie Zina Walschots. It’s the super witty story of a woman with an unusual job and what she does to remain gainfully employed after the next-to-worst thing happens. If you’re smart, you’ll pair it with “Lies Lies Lies,” by Adele Parks, the story of a family and the party that changes everything.
Lovers of family drama-type novels will whoop when they open “Louisiana Lucky,” by Julie Pennell. It’s the tale of three sisters and a big lottery pay-out that will make all their dreams come true. Or, not. Pair it with “Betty,” by Tiffany McDaniel, a lovely novel of family and what happens when you learn things about them you don’t want to know.
And for the science-fiction fantasy reader, you couldn’t find a better gift than “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars,” by Christopher Paolini. It’s a story of new worlds and a journey to make sure that the universe survives. It’s thrilling, and it’s edgy. It’s also more than 800 pages, so add a bookmark to this great gift.
Mystery, thriller or crime novel
The giftee who loves a good historical mystery will relish “The Streel: A Deadwood Mystery,” by Mary Logue. Set in Deadwood, S.D., this story sees a teenage Irish immigrant whose brother is involved in a kerfuffle, and she’s got to clear his name. The problem? He has a golf claim, and it ain’t no small thing. Historical mystery lovers also will love “The Day Lincoln Lost,” by Charles Rosenberg, a thriller that asks, “What if?”
If there’s someone on your list who likes smart crime-solvers, you’ll be glad you wrapped up “The Revelators,” by Ace Atkins. This novel features one of Atkins’ best-loved sheriffs, Quinn Colson and a crime syndicate that’s threatening everything he holds dear.