If your birthday is today: Do the work yourself. You have plenty to gain, but it will take ingenuity. Ensure your emotions don't interfere with your progress. Keep your cash and belongings someplace safe.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stop thinking about change and do whatever it takes to get moving. Make your surroundings more inviting. How you live represents who you are. Organize your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Someone will lead you astray if you are too trusting. Set a budget for home improvement projects that create a safe and friendly environment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Devise a plan that fits into your schedule and budget. Emotional situations will arise that will make it difficult for you to confide or work alongside someone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Get the lowdown before you share your thoughts and feelings. You'll make a mistake if you are too quick to act. Make plans with someone who lifts your spirits.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put your health and personal well-being first. Don't let work-related stress wear you down. Distance yourself from indulgent people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Deal with problems before they become something you can't manage. Do whatever it takes to keep the peace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep your emotions contained. Consistency will be necessary in situations involving partners. An exciting opportunity will develop.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't gamble or take a financial risk. Use charm, not cash, to win hearts and praise. Don't believe everything you hear.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take care of work-related responsibilities before you move on to fun and games. Arrange to spend quality time with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be mindful of your words. A kind gesture will get you much further than will harsh criticism. Choose peace and love over discord.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Handle money, medical and legal matters quickly. Trust your instincts and verify information so you get what you need.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep a low profile; if you are too outspoken, you'll offend a loved one. Prioritize health, fitness and a nutritious diet.
