If your birthday is today: Do the work yourself. You have plenty to gain, but it will take ingenuity. Ensure your emotions don't interfere with your progress. Keep your cash and belongings someplace safe.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stop thinking about change and do whatever it takes to get moving. Make your surroundings more inviting. How you live represents who you are. Organize your life.

