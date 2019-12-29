The proliferation of internet memes, the “millennial whoop,” the rise of streaming services and the box-office domination of superhero movies were cited by tri-state residents as among the pop culture highlights of the past decade.
“I think a lot of the big impacts the last 10 years have been mainly through technology or social media,” said Pablo Garcia, 24, of Rockford, Ill.
Garcia, a recent fine and performing arts graduate from University of Dubuque, has kept an eye on pop-culture changes occurring during the 2010s, including the delivery of television and film content.
“Over the years, I’ve noticed less and less people watching cable,” Garcia said. “Instead, people are watching online.”
Sydney McLane, 20, a University of Dubuque sophomore from Rockford, said pop culture “has become way more convenient.”
“Going to the movies to see a big release used to be a big thing,” she said. “Now, it would stream in a couple months.”
David Gillota, associate professor of humanities at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, also cites streaming services as among the biggest pop-culture changes during the past 10 years.
“I’d say one thing is the rise of streaming services in terms of the way we get our content. Netflix had their first big show with ‘Orange is the New Black’ in 2013, and since then, we’ve just had show after show getting critically acclaimed.”
Gillota cites “Transparent” (debuting in 2014) and “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2017) as other acclaimed shows that emerged during the rise of streaming services.
Netflix has also become the platform for acclaimed films, including the
Oscar-nominated “Roma,” from 2018.
“(Netflix) was challenging the traditional TV distribution model, and now it’s challenging the traditional movie distribution model — it’s really shaking things up.”
Gillota cites the rise of superhero movies as another seminal trend in the pop culture of the 2010s.
“The Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008, but it coalesced into what it is now with the first ‘Avengers’ movie in 2012,” he said. “It has also been a fantastic decade for action movies.”
The decade saw action movies return to an “old-school” approach, Gillota said, often dropping CGI-intensive filmmaking for old-fashioned stunts, such as in the 2015 release, “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
“And the ‘John Wick’ movies with Keanu Reeves helped refashion American action movies and revitalized that genre,” Gillota said of a series of films that debuted in 2014. “It was also a really good decade for horror movies.”
Film fans often point to the 1970s as a golden age of horror films, Gillota said, with films that paired scary situations with social consciousness.
“We saw a renaissance of that this past decade with ‘Get Out’ (2017), and I would add to that ‘Midsommar’ (2019) and
‘Hereditary’ (2018).”
Amy Muchmore, an adult services librarian at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, points to the Marvel movies, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” phenomenon and Pokemon as having dominated the cultural landscape during the past decade.
“Oh, and also ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ has become way more mainstream,” Muchmore wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Muchmore’s colleague, Sarah Smith, notes how Korean popular music gained a foothold in American during the decade.
“K-pop has definitely had a moment,” Smith wrote in an email. “We had ‘Gangnam Style’ in 2012 and now you’ll hear BTS on local pop radio.”
Ben Eagle, a library aide at Carnegie-Stout, identified a popular internet animal as having made a cultural contribution.
“Grumpy Cat was big for a while, and took off into books and merchandise,” Eagle wrote. “Cards Against Humanity, the adult party game, became a huge hit.”
Eagle considers the “millennial whoop” to be the sound of the decade. The whoop, a short, “wa-oh, wa-oh” sound pattern often used in choruses, is notable in songs such as “The Mother We Share” by Chvrches, “Good Time” by Carly-Rae Jepsen and Owl City and “Really Don’t Care” by Demi Lovato.
Mike May, of Carnegie-Stout, includes the return of a “force” in past pop culture among this past decade’s highlights.
“For me, the return of Star Wars in 2015 was a big deal,” May wrote. “I saw the original ‘Star Wars’ with my family in 1977 at the nearby Savanna Times Theater in Illinois, and I took my two kids to the same theater to watch ‘The Force Awakens’ 38 years later.”