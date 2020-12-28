I was 9 years old when I realized that books were a way to “travel” the world without moving an inch.
Only after reading Dr. Paul Farmer’s “Fevers, Feuds and Diamonds” 10 years later did I truly believe that a single book had the power to travel across time to articulate the past forward.
This book proves time and time again that cultural narratives have consequences. It delves deep into how health care not only intersects with but also interweaves with history.
“Fevers, Feuds and Diamonds” is a diamond among medical memoirs. It is meticulously carved through the rigorous research of Paul Farmer, a physician-anthropologist, founder of the international global health nonprofit Partners in Health and recent recipient of the Berggruen Prize.
In his newest global health memoir, Farmer offers his readers the greatest blessing of a rewarding read: The truth.
By tracing the (un)shared chronologies of West Africa’s Ebola epidemic and relating the public health approach to COVID-19 struggles, Farmer’s memoir breathes with an empathetic energy I never knew could exist.
“If you want to elevate West African voices in describing a West African epidemic, you can lay out our shared chronology, but what about our unshared history — the history that some people know and others don’t?” Farmer said in a Zoom interview. “It’s always a struggle to know how to lay out other people’s stories because I didn’t want this to be my story. I wanted it to be their story.”
And their story it is. Well, not quite — but close. Exceptionally close indeed.
Farmer’s ability to represent the suffering of others without evoking pity as much as empathy is astounding. His words speak in vehement tones, conveying his proximity to the eruption of the Ebola crisis in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.
In essence, what Farmer does well is show the raw stuff of Ebola victims’ lives as text to be read. He presses upon the lives of Ebola victims and their families, simultaneously unveiling what ultimately led to such a catastrophic public health response amid the epidemic.
By dispelling any myths about the Ebola virus’ spread, he instead uses detailed historical account as a vehicle to explore how injustice remains a root cause of disease.
While the academic nature of Farmer’s writing style and the repeated shifts in chronology make “Fevers, Feuds and Diamonds” a challenging read, his crusade against health disparities make it worthwhile. Farmer is unafraid to be unconventional as he digs deep into how Ebola happened, using it to address health disparities in the current pandemic.
“Things like mask wearing, social distancing and contact tracing are staples of public health interventions — they’re not political,” Farmer said. “On top of longstanding social divisions in the United States, there has been the politicization of these interventions. These were the same concerns we had during Ebola.”
Farmer expands on this idea of politicization in the memoir, focusing particularly on the control over care paradigm that permeated the international community’s response to Ebola. And while the near opposite happened with COVID-19, he draws parallels between the two, showing that a vaccine alone cannot be the only remedy to the structural inequalities undergirding disease outbreak.
Farmer makes it clear that “the virus is never the only protagonist.” And he does it with expertise, empathy, heartbreak, and above all, hope that health care can learn from history what it cannot learn from science.