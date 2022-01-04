In 1995’s “French Kiss,” Kevin Kline as French conman Luc Teyssier tells Meg Ryan’s Kate, “I love the sea. So beautiful, so mysterious ... so full of fish.” Clearly an analogy for his life — after all, he loved to snare unsuspecting people, like Kate, as they floated through his life.
For the rest of you who are on the up and up — well, it turns out that a life that’s full of fish keeps you out of hot water.
Researchers from the University of Bordeaux looked at data on more than 1,600 folks age 65-plus and found that men and women age 75 or younger who ate fish two to three or four and more times a week had 19% to 30% less cerebrovascular disease than folks who rarely or never ate fish. CVD was measured by using an MRI to assess damage to neurons and blood vessels in the brain and by cognitive ability.
The omega-3 known as DHA is one of the main nutrients in fish thought to be brain-protective, because it lowers inflammation, protects blood vessel integrity and flexibility, and helps preserve healthy cell membranes, facilitating communication between brain cells. I’m wild for wild-caught salmon burgers. You can also get all this goodness from sardines, anchovies, herring and sea trout.
Recipes like Wood-Grilled Wild Sockeye Salmon, Wild Sockeye Salmon En Papillote, Harissa-Baked Wild King Salmon Fillets and Trout Piccata in my “What to Eat When Cookbook” can get you swimming toward sustained brain power.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at question@GreatAgeReboot.com.