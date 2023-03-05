Trust and believe in your ability to make the right decisions this year. Refuse to let anyone try to manipulate how you proceed. Push back and enforce your position. Protect your home, lifestyle and loved ones. Choose peace and love over discord. Do the things that are right for you, regardless of what anyone else says.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Listen, observe and leave nothing to chance. Be resourceful. Don’t hesitate when it comes time to make a decision. Follow your intuition and make the changes necessary to reach your goal.

