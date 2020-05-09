The Bell Tower Theater will host a production of the virtual play, “Pets in Quarantine,” by Stephen Murray, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, through Facebook Live.
The performance will be directed by Artistic Associate Sue Flogel.
In the play, it’s the spring of 2020. Humans are staying home, practicing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. The pets of these humans are confused. Their lives have been profoundly changed by the sudden constant presence of their human companions. News reporter Paige Turner interviews eight of these pets to get their stories of confinement.
The cast will include Flogel, Debbie Meyer, Jon Aguilar, Cindy Campton-Iwasaki, Chris Becker, Don Brauhn, Lauren Bergquist, Jeannie Bergquist and Miki Robinson.
To view the performance, visit the Bell Tower Theater Facebook page. Due to copyright restrictions, the video will not remain online and must be viewed live.
The performance is free, but donations will be accepted.