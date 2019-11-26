Loras College will host its annual “Mysteries of Christmas,” titled, “For Unto Us a Son is Given,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
The 90-minute performance will feature vocal and instrumental pieces integrated with prayers and spiritual messages intended to help audiences enter more deeply into the Advent season.
Since 2005, “Mysteries of Christmas” has become a traditional part of the Advent season for many in the Loras and Dubuque communities.
The event has sought to provide the community with a seasonal experience that presents the highest quality of music and literature in a concert format imbued with Catholic culture.
The admission offering is $10 per person or $30 for a family four-pack.
Tickets are available by visiting loras.edu/about/mysteries.