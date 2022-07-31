Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, Aug. 1: Chicken ranch casserole, dinner roll, Capri vegetables, fruit salad and apple Snicker salad.
Tuesday, Aug. 2: Reuben sandwich, French fries, fruit salad and lazy cookie.
Wednesday, Aug. 3: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, pears and brownies.
Thursday, Aug. 4: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, tropical fruit and turnover.
Friday, Aug. 5: Hamburgers with fixings, potato salad, baked beans and banana bars.
Monday, Aug. 8: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), mashed potatoes, corn, tropical fruit and peach crisp.
Tuesday, Aug. 9: Brat with kraut, sweet potato fries, strawberry Jell-O, banana and ice cream.
Wednesday, Aug. 10: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, peaches and Rice Krispie treat.
Thursday, Aug 11: Tilapia, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pears and bread pudding.
Friday, Aug. 12: Turkey wrap, broccoli slaw, Mandarin oranges and angel food with strawberries.
Monday, Aug. 15: Lemon pepper chicken, baby bakers, corn, pineapple and cookie.
Tuesday, Aug. 16: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, Mandarin oranges and chocolate supreme cake.
Wednesday, Aug. 17: Enchilada stack, refried beans, chips, salsa and queso and apple pie.
Thursday, Aug. 18: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, mixed vegetables and pineapple upside-down cake.
Friday, Aug. 19: BLT, onion rings, spinach and strawberry salad, peached and butterscotch pudding.
Monday, Aug. 22: Beef pepper steak with rice, oriental vegetables, honey dew and chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Aug. 23: Potato bar, chili, cheese, broccoli, sour cream watermelon and German chocolate cake.
Wednesday, Aug. 24: Taco bake, Mexicali corn, corn bread, peaches and Scotcheroos.
Thursday, Aug. 25: Roast pork, rice pilaf, Harvard beets, applesauce and carrot cake.
Friday, Aug. 26: Beef and noodles, corn, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges and lime Jell-O.
Monday, Aug. 29: Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, breadsticks, peaches and strawberry cheesecake.
Tuesday, Aug. 30: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, cascade vegetables, pears and cherry chip cake.
Wednesday, Aug. 31: Chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, broccoli, pineapple and cream cheese brownies.
