Sometimes I feel like I have the self-control of a hamster suffering from ADHD.
I can stick to a diet fairly well for a week or two. Then all of a sudden, I’ll accidentally sniff a taco and go on a monthlong junk food bender that only ends when Princess Leia strangles me on my floating pleasure barge.
I’ll tell myself that I’m going to adhere to a budget and cut out the impulse buying. Ten minutes later, I’ll be wandering around a bookstore, my arms filled with a dozen novels I won’t even have time to read until 2023.
Yes, I’ve managed to go more than 34 years without successfully completing a New Year’s resolution more demanding than deciding I was going to start eating more vegetables (as toppings on my cheeseburgers). But I have accomplished one significant feat that many others struggle to achieve.
In early December, I celebrated my eighth year without a cigarette. I’ve not had so much as a puff off a cigar since I finally decided enough was enough and moved on from that terrible, expensive habit.
If I sound a little smug, it’s because I absolutely am. Not just about quitting smoking either. For a person who has accomplished so little in life, I’m surprisingly full of myself.
But that’s beside the point. Believe it or not, I’m trying to offer support to those of you trying to kick the habit. And a new year — a new decade in this case — is the perfect time to give it a go.
So if you’re serious about cutting ties with your nicotine addiction, I’ve got just a few tips for you.
See your doctor: Mostly I’m including this step so you don’t sue me. Because I’m so rarely serious about anything, it’s often difficult to tell whether you should pay attention to the things I say or disregard them entirely.
Now I’ll be able to tell a judge that I advised you to consult a medical professional, completely negating the fact that I also told you to do something stupid, like cover yourself in honey and punch a grizzly bear in the pancreas.
Keep candy nearby: Hey. We’re all adults here. We can see the term “oral fixation” and not make any crass jokes. Set a good example for your kids, you ingrates.
Anyway, the “oral fixation” is a very real thing for many smokers. For me, driving was a trigger. When I was a smoker, I would light up just about every time I got behind the wheel. My vehicles always smelled like a “Mad Men” board room.
After I quit smoking, I quieted that Pavlovian impulse by eating a piece of candy every time I wanted to drive somewhere. You would be correct if you argued that I just substituted one bad habit for another, but I’ll take cavities over lung cancer any day.
Challenge yourself: When I quit, I wasn’t really sure I was quitting for good. I had just been diagnosed with pneumonia and was told by a doctor that I could expect regular respiratory infections for the rest of my certain-to-be-short life if I didn’t give up my pack-per-day habit.
At first, I wanted to see if I could make it one day. Just 24 hours sans tobacco. Then, I tried to make it one week. After that, could I make it two weeks? It turns out I could. And I just kept going.
After about two months of taking things day by day, week by week, I realized that I was starting to transition out of a terrible habit.
Pre-emptively apologize to your loved ones: Quitting smoking isn’t easy. It’s giving up a part of your identity, one of the key things that sustains you.
So odds are, you’re going to be a bit of a jerk in the early going. Your blood and lungs and head and heart will cry out for just a taste of that sweet, sweet nicotine, and the urge to give in will only intensify.
Don’t let anyone bring you down: I’ve noticed that people who have never smoked tend to be all kinds of judgmental when it comes to tobacco users.
They’re not totally wrong. A nicotine addiction is a self-inflicted wound, to be sure.
Sometimes people make stupid decisions. I sure did. I was working at a fast food restaurant and most of my co-workers smoked. I stupidly wanted to fit in, so I bummed a cigarette one night. And before I knew it, I was hooked.
Don’t let anyone make you feel bad about struggling with it. I mean it. I don’t care if your beloved great-aunt Edith, who divides her free time between knitting socks for orphans and nursing injured koalas back to health, tries to shame you. Just tell her to take her orthopedic shoes and outdated views on marriage equality and get out of your face.
Odds are the people who are judging you as you stave off yet another shake-inducing craving have never had to make such a sacrifice.
Because that’s really what it is. You’re sacrificing a bit of yourself to save the rest. And that’s worth celebrating.