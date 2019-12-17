Films are notoriously unrealistic about how heart attacks play out. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania found that in 12 movie scenes involving out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, 67% of the characters survived. In real life, fewer than 10% do (it goes up to around 29% when EMT or passersby administer life-saving techniques). As for second heart attacks, movies completely dodge them.
Unfortunately, lots of folks don’t dodge second heart attacks. About 20% who had a first one will be readmitted to the hospital for a second one within five years. So, listen up; there are five smart steps to slash your risk of recurrence.
1. Do cardiac rehab (usually three times weekly for three months). It reduces the risk of a second attack in the first two years by 47%. But fewer than 20% of folks who’ve had a first heart attack enroll in a cardiac rehab program. Be smart and go.
2. Take medicines as prescribed — a daily aspirin, for example, cuts your recurrence risk by 31%, and if you do have a second heart attack, the meds reduce the severity. Our motto: Take prescribed meds as if your life depended on it — it does.
3. Opt for a plant-based diet with fish and skinless poultry as side dishes.
4. Get support from a therapist, a support group, friends and family to protect yourself from post-heart-attack PTSD, depression and anxiety.
5. Contact your doc pronto if any symptoms, even minor or passing, return.