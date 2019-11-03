Despite being a fraction of the population today in the tri-state area, Native Americans have a rich and storied history here.
From early mound builders to Meskwakies who befriended Julien Dubuque to the tragic story of Chief Black Hawk, the Native American legacy can’t be forgotten.
With November being National Native American Heritage Month, we honor their history.
It was in 1990 that President George H. W. Bush approved a joint resolution designating November as “National American Indian Heritage Month.”
Similar proclamations, with a variety of titles (including “Native American Heritage Month” and “National American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month”) have been issued each year since 1994.
A statistical breakdown
Based on how the U.S. Census Bureau determines it, the American Indian/Alaska Native alone population is 2.9 million, or 0.9% of the United States population. As of 2016, there were 567 federally recognized Native American tribes and 326 reservations.
Locally, the numbers are even lower. The AIAN alone population makes up only 0.1% of Dubuque’s overall population and just 0.3% of Dubuque County’s.
Here are a few more tidbits from the census bureau:
• Lafayette County, Wis., at 0.6% and Jones County, Iowa, at 0.4% rank highest among the 10 tri-state area counties in AIAN alone population.
• The total AIAN population in Iowa is 11,084 (0.4%). In Wisconsin it’s 54,526 (1.0%) and in Illinois, it’s 43,963 (0.3%).
• The population on AIAN reservations in Iowa is 937, and 16,587 in Wisconsin. Illinois has no such reservations.
• The Midwest is home to 35 sovereign tribal nations in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.
Long ago start
Effigy Mounds date to about AD 650-1200 and probably were built by the ancestors of the Ho-Chunk and other Midwestern tribes, according to the National Park Effigy Mounds website.
The culture extends from Dubuque, north into southeast Minnesota, across southern Wisconsin from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan and along the Wisconsin-Illinois boundary. Dubuque, Clayton and Allamakee counties contain almost all the effigy mounds found in Iowa.
Many clues can be found in American Indian legends and mythology, others through scientific research. Native American stories and legends of ancestors building the mounds describe the effigy mounds as ceremonial and sacred sites. Although much of the data is inconclusive, archaeologists believe the effigy mounds defined territories of choice hunting and gathering grounds.
Dubuque’s arrival
Soon after Julien Dubuque arrived in the area to begin lead mining in the 1780s, he settled among the Meskwakies, near the village of Kettle Chief south of where the Julien Dubuque Monument stands. He soon gained their respect and confidence.
According to the Biographical Dictionary of Iowa, on Sept. 22, 1788, in Prairie du Chien, Dubuque made an agreement with the Meskwakies under the leadership of Kettle Chief to work the lead mines on their land. There are a few references to Dubuque having a wife (most likely a Meskwaki woman, perhaps Potosi, daughter of chief Peosta), but there was no mention of a wife or children in the estate.
When he died in 1810, his Meskwaki “brothers” buried him high on a limestone bluff overlooking Catfish Creek.
Elizabeth and Black Hawk
The Apple River Fort State Historic Site in Elizabeth, Ill., is devoted to telling the story of the short but eventful Black Hawk War. It was fought in northwest Illinois and what is now southwest Wisconsin, lasting from April 6, 1832, until Aug. 27, 1832.
According to fort’s website, the discovery of lead in Galena during the 1820s brought many miners and settlers to the area, forming small communities — including the Apple River settlement — pushing out the Sauk and Fox tribes.
Black Hawk, a Sauk warrior, was determined to reclaim his people’s land. In April 1832, he brought 500 warriors and as many as 700 women, children and elderly up the Rock River.
On June 24, he and about 200 of his braves attacked the fort for about 45 minutes. The 45 people inside the fort held off the attack, thanks in part to many women reloading rifles for the men. The village of Elizabeth is said to be named after several women in the fort that day.
Recent noteworthy area eventsHere are a few events that have honored Native Americans throughout the years:
Indian Kate: More than $13,000 was raised between 2016 and 2019 to create a monument and tombstone for “Indian Kate,” a Native American East Dubuque, Ill., resident who lived in the town during the 1800s. Indian Kate was born in 1825 under the name Sop-ho-kah and was a member of the Sac tribe.
In 1832, her family was caught in the Battle of Bad Axe, located just south of what is now Victory, Wis., during the Black Hawk War. Her family was killed, but she escaped to what is now East Dubuque. She was adopted by a local farming family and given the name Catherine.
Potosa Monument: On Sept. 27, 2014, Preston Duncan, a member of the Tama Meskwaki tribe, came to Dubuque’s Jackson Park to help dedicate the monument to Potosa. She was the daughter of local Meskwaki chief Peosta and the reputed wife of Dubuque’s founder, Julien Dubuque.
Prairie du Chien (Wis.) Villa Rendezvous: The longest-lasting annual area celebration, it’s been going on for 43 years, most recently in early summer.
Platteville (Wis.) Historic Encampment: Held at Mound View Park, this event noted its 22nd anniversary in September.
Native American Days: For at least a couple of Septembers in the mid-2000s, the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium hosted this event.
Native American Pow Wows: Loras College and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville have both staged these events in the past. The one at UW-P went for more than a dozen years.