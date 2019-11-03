Books and movies

Here are some of the best books, movies and songs dealing with Native Americans, based on a search of various internet sites

Books

"Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee: An Indian History of the American West," by Dee Brown.

"Custer Died for Your Sins," by Vine Deloria Jr.

"Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History," by S.C. Gwynne.

"500 Nations: An Illustrated History of North American Indians," by Alvin M., Jr. Josephy.

"1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus," by Charles C. Mann.

"Indian Givers: How the Indians of the Americas Transformed the World," by Jack Weatherford.

"Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," by David Grann.

"Rethinking Columbus: The Next 500 Years," by Bill Bigelow and Bob Peterson.

"The Comanche Empire," by Pekka Hämäläinen.

"Trail of Tears: The Rise and Fall of the Cherokee Nation," by John Ehle.

Movies

"Billy Jack," 1971. Tom Laughlin, the film’s director and co-writer, plays an ex-Green Beret and Vietnam vet who fights for the rights of his fellow Native Americans.

"Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee," 2007. A made-for-television film based on the book of the same name. Its focus isn't as broad as the book, focusing mostly on the Wounded Knee era.

"Dances With Wolves," 1990. Nominated for 12 Academy Awards, it won seven, including Best Picture and Best Director for its star, Kevin Costner.

"Little Big Man," 1970. Stars Dustin Hoffman as Jack Crabb, who ages from of 17 to 121 in a film that portrays Native Americans of the past in a more positive way than many before it.

"Once Were Warriors," 1994. This film, based off a novel by Aboriginal author Alan Duff, doesn't sugarcoat the life of an urban Maori family plagued with poverty, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

"Rhymes for Young Ghouls," 2013. Takes place on the First Nation Red Crow Mi'g Maq reservation in 1976, a rough era of the state-funded, church-run Indian residential schools.

"Skins," 2002. The story of two Lakota Sioux brothers who are very different – policeman Rudy, played by Eric Schweig, and town drunk Mogie, played by Graham Greene.

"Smoke Signals," 1998. The first film made entirely by Native Americans, it was directed by Cheyenne-Arapaho Chris Eyre’s and adapted by author Sherman Alexie from one of his stories.

"The Last of the Mohicans," 1992. An epic film set in 1757 and starring Daniel Day-Lewis, it was based on James Fenimore Cooper's novel of the same name and George B. Seitz's 1936 film adaptation.

"Windwalker, 1980. Trevor Howard stars as a Cheyenne warrior seen through a series of flashbacks in a story about Indians without any cowboys.