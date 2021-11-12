Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao follows up her Best Picture win on “Nomadland” with her crack at Marvel in “Eternals.”
The Eternals emerge after thousands of years as the last line of defense of earth. When the dormant alien race known as Deviants return, the Eternals reunite to prevent an event known as the Emergence.
The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.
“Eternals” is bolstered by a talented cast and unique visuals, such as uses of natural lighting. Unfortunately, the bloated runtime and haphazard script stunt its full impact.
The cast is one of the most stacked in recent memory. Chan makes for a sympathetic protagonist who invests viewers in the larger-than-life tale. The complicated relationship that’s explored between her and Madden’s character, Ikaris, is one of the more interesting story anchors and some of the film’s main highlights.
Also noteworthy are Nanjiani and Henry, who offer some memorable wise-cracks and gags that keep the laughs rolling.
The majority of the cast are great, but some receive the short end of the stick in terms of material.
Tragically, Jolie is underused. With a name as big as hers, you’d think that she would leave more of an impact. Instead, she’s relegated to just being cool to watch during action scenes.
Some plot developments with McHugh are fumbled and lack an emotional punch. A glaring issue is the size of the ensemble cast. With nine main characters, the film loses focuses on some of them despite the extended runtime.
This can be attributed to some wonky pacing and scripting. While the journey remains engaging enough due to the performers and sleek visuals, it’s disappointing that the script wasn’t as polished as it should be.
There are some big and ambitious themes that Zhao is tackling here — and sometimes they register. However, there are some that land with a thud.
Zhao makes up the spotty script and excessive runtime with gorgeous direction and visuals. The restrained use of green-screen in favor of natural locations and lighting are greatly appreciated. Zhao’s knack for capturing serene beauty with landscapes remains intact.
The action sequences are directed with assured confidence on her part, as well. Zhao pulls off some extended takes of supernatural action that are exciting in execution.
A particular fight with Jolie’s character in the woods is a standout. The refractions of light from her sword ignite the scene with a distinct visual flair. The natural locations and lighting add a greater sense of urgency to the action.
“Eternals” is an often intriguing and ambitious story. The excessive amount of characters and subplots hold it back. The vast amounts of exposition and spotty character development can make the runtime feel like a slog at times.
Thankfully, Zhao’s directing shines through. I respect “Eternals” for being a distinctly different film for Marvel, even if it isn’t perfect.
I liked the core performances and visuals enough to enjoy it overall, but it wasn’t quite the home run that I was expecting.
I give “Eternals” 3.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 37 minutes. It’s now playing in theaters.