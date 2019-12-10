After three decades of spreading Christmas cheer across the country courtesy of an annual holiday tour, one might reach a limit of jingling bells, twinkling lights, Santa Claus and mistletoe.
Not Richard Sterban, of the Oak Ridge Boys, however.
“We genuinely love it,” Sterban said in a phone interview.
He has rounded out the 2015 Country Music Hall of Fame band’s signature harmonies with his bass vocals since 1972. Before that, he worked as a backup vocalist for Elvis Presley and even released a book titled, “From Elvis to Elvira: My Life on Stage.”
“It’s pretty simple in that we love what we do, and we still look forward to getting up on stage every night to make music,” Sterban said. “This has become a very special show and a very popular show. Over the years, we’ve become known for our Christmas music, and thanks to our friend and mentor Kenny Rogers, we learned how to do the music business, and we learned how to do a Christmas show. It grows bigger and bigger every year. Now, it’s probably the biggest part of our year. And we have a ball doing it.”
The tour, which kicked off on Nov. 13 in Branson, Mo., and is celebrating its 30th anniversary, will make a stop on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center. The Oak Ridge Boys made two previous appearances in Dubuque in 2014 and 2016.
A unique holiday offering, the concert is divided into two parts, Sterban explained.
“The first part is us performing all of the Oak Ridge Boys hits that people love and come wanting to hear, like ‘Elvira,’” he said. “Then, we take a short intermission and come back to perform a second set that becomes a full Christmas show.”
The latter is complete with a visit from Santa Claus, who will mingle with kids in the audience, as well as an intimate moment that has become beloved by audiences.
“The rocking chair portion of the show is probably the most popular and most requested,” Sterban said. “We come out and sit in four rocking chairs and share our childhood memories of Christmas, what the holiday season means to us, maybe touch on our music careers and sing our interpretations of Christmas songs. It’s a very special moment in the show that people have come to love and for fans to get to know us a little better.”
Like the Oak Ridge Boys’ inaugural holiday tour that coincided with its hit debut holiday album, the 30th anniversary show also marks the release of its eighth seasonal offering, “Down Home Christmas,” released in October. The 10 tracks feature an assortment of new Christmas tunes delivered in a traditional way and with a mix of rockabilly and gospel music.
It’s fitting for the group, originally dubbed the Oak Ridge Quartet. Though it found greater success in pop and country in the 1970s — racking up 12 gold albums, three platinum albums, one double-platinum album and more than 30 Top 10 hits — its roots are steeped in gospel.
“Just about every traditional song out there has been recorded,” Sterban said. “On our previous Christmas albums, we tried to find new ways to approach traditional songs. But on this album, we do the opposite. We recorded new, original songs and gave them a traditional feel.”
The album was produced by Nashville’s Dave Cobb, a six-time Grammy Award-winning record producer, songwriter and executive who is known for his work with such acts as The Highwomen, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile and John Prine. He also contributed to 2018’s “A Star is Born,” with Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way.”
Cobb is on deck to produce a forthcoming release from the Oak Ridge Boys as well.
“He’s hot in Nashville, and he’s a master at taking the old and making it new,” Sterban said. “With the gospel element on this latest holiday recording, it’s a feeling like going to church.”
That’s an important element, Sterban added, hoping that audiences of all ages come away from the show with an idea about the true meaning of the holiday season.
“The last part of the show takes on a very spiritual and very sacred tone,” he said. “There is a lot of darkness in the world right now. The true meaning of Christmas all comes back to Jesus’ birth. Really, fans and families get the whole package with this show.”