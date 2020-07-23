MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Artists from across the country will make their way to Mineral Point to set up their easels and canvases from Wednesday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 8, for the seventh annual Paint the Point.
This year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40 artists will participate in the plein air event for more than $5,000 in prizes in three competitions.
In the Main Event, artists will paint from Aug. 5 to 7. For the first time, artists will be able to paint in the neighboring town of Dodgeville, as well as in Mineral Point. On Friday afternoon, a jury of art professionals will judge two paintings submitted by each artist. On Friday evening, a virtual gallery of the paintings will be presented on facebook.com/artsmineralpoint.
The Nocturne Event (night painting) will begin the evening of Aug. 5. Artists will start painting at dusk, into the night, then submit their completed paintings the next morning.
The Quick Paint Event will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 8. Artists will have two hours to create a painting of downtown Mineral Point. Completed paintings will be judged and available for sale at 1 p.m. in a tent adjacent to the Masonic Lodge.
All paintings will be displayed and sold from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 8, at the Masonic Lodge, 304 High St.
Paint the Point is presented by Arts Mineral Point. For more information, visit www.artsmp.org/paint-the-point.