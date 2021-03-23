During a typical year, Doug Donald is no stranger to live theater.
A longtime fixture among the local acting and directing community, his most recent credits can be found with such organizations as Dubuque’s Grand Opera House, at the helm of “Murder on the Orient Express” in 2019.
That same year, he portrayed photographer and modern art promoter Alfred Stieglitz for the Dubuque Museum of Art’s Famous Dead Artists Series.
He also has continued to find a creative home base through the company he co-founded with wife Lenore Howard in 1982, Fly-By-Night Productions.
It’s a considerable amount of creativity pouring from the retired director of theater at Loras College, a post he held for 18 years prior to stepping down in 2018.
But in the unprecedented year that has come to define 2020, Donald found himself in a precarious position due to the COVID-19 shutdown of the live performances he so loves.
“One of the first things we lost in theater was our ability to do what we do, and it has been one of the last things to come back,” he said during a recent Zoom interview. “Right before everything closed down, I had just finished the set design plans for the next Fly-By-Night show. We had the crew lined up. Then suddenly, we had no show.”
But theater creatives tend to be a scrappy bunch, he acknowledged.
“A lot of us said, ‘All right. Is there any way for me to do what I love to do and get it out there to the world — some way to do something small that might help me but also might give people a laugh or a moment of enjoyment,’” Donald reflected. “Because in theater, that’s what we do.”
Last March, he decided to step back into another role he previously portrayed for DuMA’s Famous Dead Artists Series — Mark Twain — producing a series of videos he has dubbed, “Twain Shorts.”
As the name suggests, the bite-sized video nuggets show Donald as Twain, quipping philosophy on a range of topics from Twain’s distaste for European food to Christmas and current events.
“I figured if I was going to do Twain for one video, why not do a series of videos?” Donald said. “They’re things that people can watch fairly quickly and get a giggle. They’re also opportunities for people to maybe learn things about Twain that they didn’t already know.”
As of this writing, more than 30 videos have been compiled through a “Twain Shorts” video album on Donald’s Facebook page; however, he is in the process of rerecording each of them for quality and with the hope to make them available to local museums and classrooms.
Early on, there was some trial and error as Donald adapted from the live medium he had come to know to a recorded adaptation.
“In the beginning, I made things up as I went along when it came to shooting them without any editing,” Donald said. “It kind of made the job stressful because if you made a mistake, you had to go back and start over again. And I made mistakes. Like shooting vertically rather than horizontally. Using the microphone on the phone and needing to talk really loudly so people could hear me, rather than using a Bluetooth microphone. To go back and redo these, now we have the option of editing and making them look and sound better.”
However, his first draft videos have garnered attention.
“By the sixth video and in trying to come up with new material that I could act out as a one-man show, most of the videos were getting maybe 100 or 200 views,” Donald said. “Then, I was surprised to find that the videos were starting to get seen by 600 or 700 people. And a lot of these were people I didn’t know and people from outside of the area.”
Among those viewers were affiliates of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, who reached out to Donald to provide his Twain video adaptations for the organization’s annual fundraiser, presented virtually.
“Those familiar with the river laureate will see why the river museum hand picked Doug to recreate Twain in these shorts for our 2020 online Captain’s Ball gala,” said Erin Dragotto, vice president of development. “Doug’s accurate portrayal, coupled with his acting ability, brought the lore and romance of the river back to life in a magical way.”
Not only has Donald previously taken on the role of Twain for DuMA and for Five Flags Theater, but he also portrayed him for four summers as a college theater student in Hannibal, Mo., just blocks from Twain’s boyhood home.
For Donald, returning to Twain is akin to visiting an old friend.
“I enjoy doing them,” Donald said of the videos. “Especially being retired and with everything closed down, they gave me something to do and something to focus on during the pandemic, rather than just sit around the house and wait to get back to the communal art form of creating in front of an audience. The interesting thing about doing videos is that you don’t have that energy from the audience that you use to feed your performance as an actor. It’s really different. But it has provided me with something. And I think this time during the pandemic has encouraged all of us in the arts to open up a lot of new doors and adapt.”