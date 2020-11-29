There comes a time in everyone’s life when you start defining your life less by what you have experienced and more by what you have not.
After all, what is a bucket list but an enumerated archive of things you’ve failed to do, goals you’ve failed to live up to?
To make it worse, during a pandemic, those life experiences start to take on a disturbingly everyday aspect. Suddenly, you’re judging yourself not against Edmund Hillary or Nelly Bly but the low expectations of four cats who barely can be bothered to move before 3 p.m.
In such a situation, I feel like my pandemic bucket list is less aspirational and, well, more lackadaisical.
Wear a robe until 2 in the afternoon? Check.
Proudly sport socks and sandals at the same time? Check.
Accidentally break skin with toenails that are weeks past due for a trim? Check.
Slop sour cream, Frank’s Red Hot or some other sauce down your shirt, shrug and continue with the day as if nothing had happened? Check.
Forget what day of the week it is, then realize that you’re not sure if it’s morning or afternoon? Double check.
Obsessively keep track of the number of days in which you’ve heard someone mow their lawn in the neighborhood, only to realize it’s been every day and wonder if the pandemic has done more for lawn care than the introduction of the sprinkler? Check, check and check.
But what I’m most impressed by is the fact that people continue to make the best of a bad situation.
Neighbors down the road have been hosting weekly, socially distanced get-togethers with camping chairs, drinks and good cheer. And, from my brief observations, they seem to be having a ball.
I’ve been lucky that my Wednesday night trivia team — while no longer able to meet for pub trivia — has been able to keep the tradition alive on Wednesday nights.
Since March, we’ve been taking turns presenting trivia virtually to everyone else on the team, often taking deep forays into subjects like cheese flavor profiles and the particulars of domesticated cattle.
The best part, though, has been the mashups.
For those not in the know, mashups are where you pick something like video game titles or movie titles (or both) and mash two of them that share a word. Then, you give a description of both plots and the players must guess both titles.
For example, if I were to give this clue: “Will Smith blows up some aliens after they do their best to blow us up, but not before Gort and Klaatu touch down in Washington, D.C.”
The answer, of course, is “Independence Day the Earth Stood Still.”
It might just be my favorite trivia category ever, not just because it’s fun as a player but because it’s a great puzzle for the puzzle-master.
I’ve spent a few afternoons knocking out dozens of mashups, alone and with friends, and it’s almost as fun as “Watching Bruce Wayne perform a prison-produced play based on ‘Don Quixote.’” That, of course, would be “Bat-Man of La Mancha.”
It’s great way to knock one thing off my bucket listing: Patting myself on the back for my cleverness.
And who doesn’t need a little bit of that nine months into a pandemic?