HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
4. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
6. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper
7. Redhead by the Side of the Road, Anne Tyler, Knopf
8. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
9. Valentine, Elizabeth Wetmore, Harper
10. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
11. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
12. Simon the Fiddler, Paulette Jiles, Morrow
13. Afterlife, Julia Alvarez, Algonquin Books
14. The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, Grady Hendrix, Quirk Books
15. The Book of Lost Friends, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
3. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Doubleday
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. What It’s Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing — What Birds Are Doing, and Why, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
6. Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir, Madeleine Albright, Harper
7. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. The Last Book on the Left, Ben Kissel, et al., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
9. Front Row at the Trump Show, Jonathan Karl, Dutton
10. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
11. Korean Dream, Hyun Jin Preston Moon, Morgan James Publishing
12. You Are an Artist: Assignments to Spark Creation, Sarah Urist Green, Penguin
13. More Myself, Alicia Keys, Flatiron Books
14. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
15. Dining In, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel, Picador
9. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
10. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
11. The Plague, Albert Camus, Vintage
12. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
13. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
14. Girl, Woman, OtherBernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
15. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, Kim Michele Richardson, Sourcebooks Landmark
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage
2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
3. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
4. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. The Great Influenza, John M. Barry, Penguin
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
7. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
9. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
10. The Devil in the White City, Erik Larson, Vintage
11. Midnight in Chernobyl, Adam Higginbotham, S&S
12. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
13. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
14. The Story of More, Hope Jahren, Vintage
15. We Are Never Meeting in Real Life, Samantha Irby, Vintage
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
3. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
4. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
7. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
8. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estes, Ballantine
9. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
10. The Stand, Stephen King, Anchor
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick
2. The List of Things That Will Not Change, Rebecca Stead, Wendy Lamb Books
3. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
4. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
5. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
6. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
7. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick
8. Raymie Nightingale, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
9. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
10. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
11. Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures, Kate DiCamillo, K.G. Campbell (Illus.), Candlewick
12. Matilda, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin
13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. City Spies, James Ponti, Aladdin
15. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
3. They Went Left, Monica Hesse, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
5. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Dancing at the Pity Party, Tyler Feder, Dial Books
7. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
11. Nimona, Noelle Stevenson, HarperTeen
12. Mad, Bad & Dangerous to Know, Samira Ahmed, Soho Teen
13. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven, Ember
14. Redemption Prep, Samuel Miller, Katherine Tegen Books
15. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
3. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
5. The Paper Kingdom, Helena Ku Rhee, Pascal Campion (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
6. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co.
7. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
8. Bear Came Along, Richard T. Morris, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. A Book for Escargot, Dashka Slater, Sydney Hanson (Illus.), Farrar, Straus and Giroux
10. The Book With No Pictures, B.J. Novak, Dial
11. Press Here, Herve Tullet, Chronicle Books
12. The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
13. Barnyard Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
14. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
15. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Mercy Watson (hardcover and paperback), Kate DiCamillo, Chris Van Dusen (Illus.), Candlewick
8. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (hardcover and paperback), Rick Riordan, Hyperion
9. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
10. Spy School (hardcover and paperback), Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers