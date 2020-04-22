News in your town

Food: Broccoli and pea soup quick and easy

Ask Amy: Father worries about son's drinking

OZ AND ROIZEN: Step away from the alarming increase in HBP-related deaths

TH columnist's debut humor book set for release on May 1

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Acupuncture for migraine

Never been to Dubuque Museum of Art? Digital galleries show what you're missing

New on DVD

Ask Amy: Needy couple might be emotional vampires

Babyface-Teddy Riley battle fizzles on Instagram Live

Television Q&A

Give your immune system a boost: Natural ways to cope with COVID-19

Almanac

Drs. Oz and Roizen -- Immune-strengthening tip: Avoid excess salt

100 days and counting: Mayo Clinic expert discusses how far we’ve come, what lies ahead

Ask Amy: Niece's outbursts terrify aunt

House of the Week: Charming farmhouse design with curb appeal

Concerts

Book review: ’Simon the Fiddler'

Bruce’s History Lesson: The first Holocaust against the Jews

Living with Children: Avoid the soap opera

Style at Home: Spring bedding roundup

Schlichenmeyer: Behold the several layers in ‘Beheld’

Design Recipes: Try these retro color combinations

Almanac

Jacobson: Dog grooming fetches frustrations

On the list

Best-sellers

Gloss: Obligatory working from home column

Your horoscope

Hope in trying times: Photos from tri-states during pandemic

What's it Worth on eBay? Signed baseballs popular items

Ask Amy: Husband won't adopt safer hygiene against virus

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 18

Louis Armstrong org starts COVID-19 fund for jazz musicians

Jerde: Virtual Holy Week brings family together

TV highlights for Saturday, April 18