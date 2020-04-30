“Last Man Standing,”
7 p.m. on FOX Eve returns home for a weekend visit and Vanessa tries to recreate a childhood tradition for the girls without Mike. Meanwhile, Jen asks Ed and Chuck for help in finding out who is stealing her work lunches.
“Man With a Plan,”
8 p.m. on CBS Adam discovers someone is sneaking his boat out at night, and he assumes the culprits are Don and Joe. Also, after Andi makes Kate get a job at the mall, Kate decides she no longer wants to go to college.
“Council of Dads,”
9 p.m. on NBC Robin grapples with how a ‘Council of Dads’ could really function in their day to day life as Larry takes on his responsibilities with passion.
Luly has an unexpected meeting with her birth mom. Charlotte explores her family tree. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen and Tom Everett Scott.