News in your town

OZ AND ROIZEN: Fight your diabetes risk with filtered coffee

Concert preview: Saving Abel returns to take the stage at Mississippi Moon Bar

Play preview: 'Pinocchio' to feature local youth as part of Heritage Center Family Series performances

Ask Amy: New girlfriend wants to X ex's texts

A tip-top tip: Customer leaves over $2,000 for 2 bartenders

What the ale? Beer judges, homebrew contests filter industry trends

9 essential gadgets worth real estate in your kitchen

A Pulitzer-winning Frederick Douglass biography and 5 more paperbacks for the new year

Ask Amy: Enjoy lunch, but hold back private details

OZ AND ROIZEN: Put spice in your (longer) life

Almanac

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 14

Galena center to host 1st table reading of new year

Television Q&A

Dubuque Fun-A-Day to return in February

TV highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 14

‘Joker’ leads Oscar noms; ‘1917,’ ‘Irishman’ close behind

Arizona store gives 'Star Wars' record back to Mark Hamill

DuMA executive director tapped for South Dakota Art Museum leadership

TH Talks Music: Elizabeth Mary

OZ AND ROIZEN: Moms-to-be: Make sure you're getting nutrients for two

Ask Amy: Birth family reunion doesn't go as planned

Ask Amy: Partner contemplates future with awful children

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 13

On the house: Free things to do in the tri-states

Tonight's tv highlights

'1917' ends 'Star Wars' box-office reign

Morning smile: Florida police respond after parrot cries, Let me out!

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

OZ AND ROIZEN: The right way to wash your hands

Even with court order, families struggle with services for developmentally disabled adults

Play preview: Pop Factory Players will bring rock musical 'Rent' to the stage

Koneru: Life expectancy in U.S. decreasing

Book review: 'Lost Hills'

Keimig: Celebrate MLK's views with these books

New on DVD

On the List

Concerts