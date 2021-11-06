Editor’s note: This is the sixth of an ongoing series that will highlight the stained glass art collection of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of each month.
As you drive over the hills and through the farm valleys of Derinda Road a little south of Elizabeth, Illinois, it isn’t hard to deduce the origin of the families who settled in the area – roads with names like Massbach, Ruesch, Krug, Plosch and Schnitzler point to its German roots.
Among the picturesque farms and scenic northwest Illinois vistas of the township, you’ll find Trinity Lutheran Church, a 161-year-old church founded by Germans who flocked to the area in the mid-19th century.
Beginning around 1850, an interesting phenomenon occurred between a small market town in the German state of Bavaria and the then-fledgling Derinda Township – almost all the Germans who immigrated to the area were from the town of Maßbach.
Today, Maßbach, Germany is a thriving arts and theatre town of 4,800 people. But in the 19th century, the population was so small that word about life in Derinda Township almost certainly trickled back to the village through letters, and may very well have been the talk of the town.
After meeting for several years informally for religious services, Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (“Holy” and “Evangelical” were dropped from the church name in later years) was founded in 1860. Land was acquired in 1864, but a church building wasn’t constructed until 1872, near the site of the current church.
“The land was sold to the church by the Groezinger family,” Judy Wilson, a life-long congregation member, said. “It was sold for two dollars.”
In 1925, a new building was constructed, and it was then that the stained-glass windows were installed.
“They are almost 100 years old,” Wilson said. “Each of the windows has the same design at the top carried through with all of them. So we know they were done at the same time and meant to be a collection.”
Although the history of when the stained-glass windows were ordered and where they came from was never recorded, Rev. Henry Grishkowsky, 92, who served as pastor of the church from 1955 until his retirement in 1997, remembers being told about the man who came to oversee their installation.
“There was a family next door to the church who had a man from Germany stay with them when the windows were installed,” he said. “Years later, some of the family members told me they remembered him staying at the house.”
An interesting aspect of the stained-glass collection at Trinity Lutheran stained-glass windows is the style – they weren’t painted and fired in a glass kiln as was common in the creation of most stained-glass. Instead, a technique called “cold painting” or “reverse glass painting” was used.
For this style, the painting was done on one side of the glass, then the glass surface was reversed so the viewer was looking through the plain side to see the image. In German, the technique was called “hinterglasmalerei.” The glass retains a unique effect of depth due to the viewer looking at the unpainted side of the glass first.
The art form was widely used for religious paintings starting in the Middle Ages, and the “folk art” look of the painted scenes became very popular in places like Bavaria and Austria.
It’s not known if the congregation of Trinity Lutheran commissioned a stained-glass studio in Bavaria to create the windows, but it’s highly likely that they returned to what they knew to bring the windows to their country church.
The windows depict biblical parables and scenes from Jesus’ life, including the parable of the sower, Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, Golgatha and the Ascension.
In the 1930s, the Ladies Aid women’s group was organized at Trinity Lutheran, and one of their first projects was to buy additional stained-glass windows for the church altar.
“It’s said that they purchased the windows on each side of the altar, and the altar,” Wilson said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they went back to the same place, because they look exactly like the others. But we’re pretty sure they came later.”
While the history of windows is a bit murky, Grishkowsky knew right away where the altar had come from.
“The Ladies Aid bought that as well, and it did come from Dubuque,” he said. “Whether it was made there or not, I don’t know, but it was bought in Dubuque and delivered from there.”
While Derinda Township was founded by immigrants from Scotland and Ireland, the German influence of those that came from the tiny town of Maßbach and founded the community of Massbach, a few miles south of Elizabeth, remains strong.
“I remember these windows from when I was a child,” Wilson said. “I think the early members of the church wanted reminders of their homeland. The church and the windows gave them that, and the land gave them that."