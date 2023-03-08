If your birthday is today: Adopt change with open arms. There is no place for anger if you want to get things done. Sort through your differences with others and find a compromise. Recognize emotional blackmail.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Distance yourself from suggestions that involve risks. You can avoid instability due to poor decisions if you are true to yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't waste time. The busier you are, the easier it will be to avoid interference. Don't share personal information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Patience will pay off and everything will fall into place. Take what comes your way and give it a unique spin. Make health your goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Expect someone to get in your way. Focus on your goal. Consider how you present yourself to others and update your image.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Confusion will occur if someone sends mixed messages. A change may be necessary, but you will need to prepare for it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Do what makes the most sense to you. How you present yourself and your intentions will determine how others respond. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Handle responsibilities before moving on to the things you consider unessential. Your ability to take care of matters without anger will encourage cooperation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) If there is something you don't like, fix it. You can't resolve matters if you don't let others know what you want. Show interest in what others like.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Making comparisons will hold you back. Be open to doing things differently. Ignore what others do or say and follow your instincts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Look at the facts and don't count on anyone but yourself to fix what is going wrong. A social event will help boost your confidence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't fight an impossible battle. Concentrate on what's important to you. A change to your living arrangements will resolve a pending problem.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Use emotional tactics to your advantage. If someone plays tough, suggest alternatives to control the outcome. Make personal gain and romance your goals.
