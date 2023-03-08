If your birthday is today: Adopt change with open arms. There is no place for anger if you want to get things done. Sort through your differences with others and find a compromise. Recognize emotional blackmail.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Distance yourself from suggestions that involve risks. You can avoid instability due to poor decisions if you are true to yourself.

