Hardcover fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
4. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
5. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
6. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
7. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
8. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
10. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
11. The Every, Dave Eggers, McSweeney’s
12. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny, Minotaur
13. The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik, Del Rey
14. The Man Who Died Twice, Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
15. An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed, Helene Tursten, Soho Crime
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, S&S
2. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
3. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
4. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
5. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
8. There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century, Fiona Hill, Mariner Books
9. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
11. Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
12. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
13. A Confederacy of Dumptys: Portraits of American Scoundrels in Verse, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
14. No Cure for Being Human: (And Other Truths I Need to Hear), Kate Bowler, Random House
15. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
6. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
7. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
8. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
11. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
12. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
13. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
14. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
15. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow, Redhook
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
7. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
8. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Crown
9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
11. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
12. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
13. Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation, Paul Hawken, Penguin
14. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
15. Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, Anthony Bourdain, Ecco
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
8. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
2. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
3. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
5. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books
7. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
8. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper
9. Kaleidoscope, Brian Selznick, Scholastic
10. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents
11. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
12. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
13. Garlic and the Vampire, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
14. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
15. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. Vespertine, Margaret Rogerson, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books
9. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Squad, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Lisa Sterle (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
15. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
3. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
4. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
5. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
6. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
7. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
10. What Do You Say, Little Blue Truck?, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
11. Where Do Diggers Trick-or-Treat?, Brianna Caplan Sayres, Christian Slade (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
12. Hardly Haunted, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
14. Ten Spooky Pumpkins, Gris Grimly, Orchard Books
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers