Hardcover fiction

1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

3. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG

4. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton

5. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

6. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG

7. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books

8. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt

9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

10. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor

11. The Every, Dave Eggers, McSweeney’s

12. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny, Minotaur

13. The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik, Del Rey

14. The Man Who Died Twice, Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books

15. An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed, Helene Tursten, Soho Crime

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, S&S

2. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books

3. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

4. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown

5. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

7. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton

8. There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century, Fiona Hill, Mariner Books

9. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

10. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House

11. Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography, Laurie Woolever, Ecco

12. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Knopf

13. A Confederacy of Dumptys: Portraits of American Scoundrels in Verse, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism

14. No Cure for Being Human: (And Other Truths I Need to Hear), Kate Bowler, Random House

15. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

Trade paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage

5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

6. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press

7. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin

8. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

10. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

11. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing

12. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial

13. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey

14. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

15. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow, Redhook

Trade paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

7. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac

8. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Crown

9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen

10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

11. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor

12. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S

13. Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation, Paul Hawken, Penguin

14. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage

15. Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, Anthony Bourdain, Ecco

Mass market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

4. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra

5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

7. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow

8. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial

Early and middle grade readers

1. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick

2. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

3. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

4. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

5. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

6. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books

7. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends

8. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper

9. Kaleidoscope, Brian Selznick, Scholastic

10. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents

11. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

12. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers

13. Garlic and the Vampire, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books

14. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix

15. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

Young adult

1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

5. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

6. Vespertine, Margaret Rogerson, Margaret K. McElderry Books

7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

8. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books

9. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

11. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

12. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

14. Squad, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Lisa Sterle (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

15. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books

Children’s illustrated

1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books

3. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

4. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

5. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper

6. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon

7. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

8. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

10. What Do You Say, Little Blue Truck?, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books

11. Where Do Diggers Trick-or-Treat?, Brianna Caplan Sayres, Christian Slade (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

12. Hardly Haunted, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

13. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press

14. Ten Spooky Pumpkins, Gris Grimly, Orchard Books

15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

Children’s series

1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix

6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

9. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

10. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

