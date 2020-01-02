University of Dubuque’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will welcome 100 high school musicians from nearly 30 area schools to campus on Thursday, Jan. 16, for the University of Dubuque Honor Band Concert.
Students will begin the day with rehearsals at 8:30 a.m. and conclude with a free concert at 7 p.m. in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
The concert is an opportunity for talented band students in grades 9-12 to join together and spend a day making music.
The concert will be under the direction of Cassandra Bechard, director of bands at UD, and Nolan Hauta, director of jazz and athletic bands at UD.
Musicians who were nominated and selected to perform are from the following 27 area schools:
Iowa
- Beckman Catholic High School, Dyersville
- Bellevue Community Schools
- Central Community School, Elkader
- Central DeWitt High School
- Clinton High School
- East Marshall High School, Le Grand
- Easton Valley High School, Preston
- Dubuque Hempstead High School
- Dubuque Senior High School
- Union High School, La Porte City
- Wahlert Catholic High School, Dubuque
- Waterloo West High School
- West Central High School, Maynard
- West Liberty High School
- Western Dubuque High School, Epworth
Illinois
- East Dubuque High School
- Lanphier High School, Springfield
- Lena-Winslow High School
- South Beloit High School
Wisconsin
- Belmont High School
- Deerfield High School
- Monona Grove High School
- Watertown High School
- Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School
- Wisconsin Dells High School
Minnesota
- Caledonia Area High School
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa Middle/High School