Princess Beatrice engaged to real estate developer
LONDON — Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have announced the engagement of their elder daughter, Princess Beatrice.
They said Thursday that Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a real estate entrepreneur. The 31-year-old princess is a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace said the couple became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020.
“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married,” the couple said.
Andrew and Sarah, who remain on very good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said in a statement they are “thrilled” with the engagement.
“We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future,” they said.
They said they are “the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man.”
Their younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank last year.
Marvel chief to develop new ‘Star Wars’ film
LOS ANGELES — Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is teaming up with Lucasfilm to develop a new “Star Wars” film.
Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter that it made sense for Feige to team up with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to help usher in a new era in Star Wars storytelling.
As the president of Marvel Studios, which Disney acquired in 2009, Feige turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the most successful franchise in movie history, boasting over $22 billion in worldwide ticket sales.
“Star Wars” is entering a new phase once the Skywalker saga comes to a close this December. “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also developing new Star Wars films, as is “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson.