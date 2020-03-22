Across the restaurant table, Julia Fischer fretted as she scanned her menu.
“Ohh, I don’t eat anything that swims,” she said. “It’s a texture thing for me. It’s really hard.”
Her distaste for the creatures of the sea has not reared its head for a lack of trying. Like many a Midwesterner, the Grafton, Wis., native has partaken in Friday fish fries.
As for the fact that the delicacies listed in front of her were uncooked, she could even reference her childhood when “cannibal sandwiches” — hamburger meat served semi-raw between buns — were a “thing” enjoyed by her family.
So, why did Julia agree to participate in this social experiment?
“I just don’t think I’ve had the opportunity, to be honest,” she said. “And I don’t think I’ve been open-minded about it.”
Julia settled on a California roll, believing that the chunks of avocado inside the sushi would overwhelm the flavor of the accompanying crabmeat.
I recently rounded up three University of Wisconsin-Platteville students to join me on a quest to challenge our taste buds by eating raw seafood for the first time.
As we chatted at Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar in Dubuque, it became clear that our reasons for having failed to do so varied.
Researchers have determined that food tastes are largely influenced by social factors, including a person’s cultural environment, familial reinforcement and positive and negative eating experiences amassed in a lifetime.
Some foods are rejected because of their sensory qualities, while others are considered dangerous or not food at all, according to Paul Rozen, professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania.
At 49, William Hoffman’s palate has been exposed to an endless list of gustatory novelties, aided in part by the gastronomic flair of his U.S. Army brothers.
“I’ve had turtle. I’ve had crawdad. I’ve had snake,” the Edgewood, Iowa, resident said. “I haven’t really found anything I don’t like.”
What keeps him from preparing new things, William said, is a preponderance of food fussiness back at home.
“I cater to the cowards in my family when I cook,” he joked.
Theresa VanSchyndel, 21, could be described as a budding connoisseur. The prolific cook who hails from a dairy farm near Lake Geneva, Wis., even makes vodka sauce. Her tastes are not bound by food group but by process.
“I, like, have a weird thing where I’m not sure — to eat things I don’t know how to cook,” she said, examining the order of Mango Tango the waiter had set on the table. “And I don’t know how to make this. So, it weirds me out that I don’t know the process.”
The dish — which consisted of lobster salad, eel and avocado rolled inside slivers of mango and drizzled with eel and kimchi sauce — sat innocently as she deliberated whether to chomp into its neon lushness.
Julia and I, meanwhile, shared our disregard for sea life.
Staring at the platter, I recalled spats with my parents in which they demanded I remain seated at the kitchen table well after the family meal ended until I took a bite of the damn salmon my father had grilled.
Continuing my dinnertime strike well past 8 o’clock, I shuffled in my seat in silence until my mother left the room for bed. Then, I tossed it in the trash.
Theresa interrupted my reverie with a wave of her cell phone.
“What is it the kids say? ‘Phone eats first,’ right?” she said as she took a photo of the spread to post to Snapchat. “Look at it. It’s cute!”
It was time to dig in.
“You guys wanna cheers?” Theresa asked, picking up a roll. “Aww, let’s cheers.”
“There is no way I can shove this whole thing in my mouth,” Julia said.
They clinked chopsticks.
“Oh, I love it,” Theresa said, chewing.
William savored the tangy sauce, which reminded him of visits to a bar in Peosta, Iowa that serves “Slap Your Mama” Habanero Hot Sauce. Written on the bottle is the tagline, “So good you’ll want to slap your mama.”
“I’m a spicy kind of guy,” he said.
Ichiban’s manager, CiCi Chen, said many customers arrive at the restaurant never having tried raw meat before.
“Most of the time, we recommend customers try cooked stuff. Nothing raw inside,” she said.
Chen pointed to a list of sushi rolls on the menu. Customers who enjoy those items, she said, might later consider eating sashimi — thinly sliced strips of uncooked fish, including salmon, red snapper and tuna.
Our waiter arrived with a tray of sashimi with a clang. Cold fillets were arranged atop a bamboo leaf.
If a person closed his eyes, he would not taste fish. With the texture of a mango, the salmon conveyed the fruit’s bright flavor. So did the frosty pink red snapper, while ruby red tuna warmed in the mouth as one munched on the chewy flesh.
Amy Cordingley, a Dubuque Hy-Vee dietitian, recommends that people desirous of expanding their diet slowly integrate new foods into eats they already consume.
“Food, at the end of the day, should be enjoyable,” she said. “You can ease your way into new things.”
Toward the end of the meal, Theresa and William loaded up on leftovers, won over by the sensorial variety. I slouched in the booth, confronted by the possibility I would have to give up a longstanding piece of my identity as a fish-hater.
And Julia?
She cheerfully spooned a heaping portion of savory chicken fried rice onto her plate.
“I’ve come to terms that I like what I like and I try everything once,” Julia said.