When 39-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was tackled in his first game with the Washington Football Team last season, he was diagnosed with hip subluxation — his hip joint was forced partially out of position. It’s likely a career-ending injury for the 17-year veteran.
As life-changing as that may be for Fitzpatrick, for the 2 million American men who have osteoporosis and the one in four men over age 50 who will break a bone due to the brittle bone condition, the repercussions of hip injuries are even more life-altering. Twenty-five percent of those men will not live independently or will die after their hip fracture.
I can hear you saying, “Men and osteoporosis?” Yup. In some, the cause is unknown, but for more than half of men affected it’s the result of one or more conditions or habits, such as exposure to glucocorticoid medications, low testosterone levels, alcohol abuse, smoking, gastrointestinal disease and/or immobilization.
A recent study of 5,665 older men pinpoints the most effective ways for guys to avoid bone loss and fractures: Maintaining muscle strength and gait speed, in addition to good grip strength and the ability to rise quickly from a sitting position, is the ticket to stronger bones.
Bottom line: Enjoy two to three strength-building sessions weekly and go for maximum steps (aim for 10,000 daily). Ask your doc about the bone risks of meds you take. Get a bone density scan if you have risk factors. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent fractures and a shortened lifespan.