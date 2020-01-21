Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host an art program from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Participants will be able to explore with color, writing, images and form through creative expression as a way to hear and share God with others.
Susan Miller will facilitate this program. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from St. Ambrose University and a Master’s in Spirituality from Loyola University.
The cost is $25 per person and will include lunch and materials. The registration deadline is today and can be done by calling 563-582-3592.