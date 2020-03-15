Last year, Edie Sturdevant decided it was time to start letting go of the all the things that had accumulated in her house over the years.
Sturdevant’s husband had passed away suddenly a few years before, leaving behind plenty of building materials from a home addition and plenty of electronics and cables. Plus, there were all other things filling her two-story home west of Dubuque.
She worked with staff from Caring Transitions of Eastern Iowa, a local business that assists with downsizing and decluttering, to help clear out all the things she no longer needed.
“The house was cleared out in a day, and it was so nice to walk in some of those rooms that had been so full of stuff, and now there’s nothing in it,” Sturdevant said. “It’s like, ‘Whoa, it’s clean.’ It was life affirming.”
With the weather finally starting to warm up, it’s probably time to start thinking about a little spring cleaning. For some people, that means taking steps such as Sturdevant to simplify your space and your life.
Decluttering your home and downsizing your stuff provides benefits beyond just having more space, local experts say. It can also be good for your well-being.
“You want to declutter your mind,” said Lisa McDonald Parr owner and designer for Vignettes Home, which has locations in Dubuque and Galena, Ill. “Nowadays, because we’re so full of anxiety and stress ... in order to clear your mind, you need to come to a space that is uncluttered.”
A simplified life
Working with the staff at Caring Transitions, Sturdevant decided which items in her home she wanted to keep, donate, sell or throw out. She ended up unloading her share of electronic equipment, furniture, dishes, an entertainment center and other objects
She made sure to keep her daily necessities and items that were of sentimental value, such as mementos purchased for her sons or that reminded her of her late husband.
Sturdevant said getting rid of the things she no longer needed was a weight off her shoulders.
“I was feeling depressed and down because there was just so much stuff that I didn’t know what to do with it,” she said. “They really took care of all that.”
Sturdevant is now looking to sell her house to move into a smaller space, and she just generally has more room in her current home. She is also trying to adopt a more minimalist attitude with the things she buys, particularly as she thinks about the items she will leave to her children one day.
“I have to admit, now I have second thoughts about what I bring into the house,” she said
How to simplify
If you’re ready to start simplifying your own space, McDonald Parr and Jessica King, operations manager for Caring Transitions of Eastern Iowa, offered the following advice:
Set small goals. Decluttering your home can feel like a big task, so break up your work into pieces. If you have a basement full of Christmas decorations, for example, set a goal to sort through a small amount each day, King said. Then reward yourself as you accomplish your goals.
“You don’t want to get burned out with the project because then you quit,” she said.
Keep what you need and what you love. When King helps clients declutter their spaces, she has them focus on what they have to have and use on a daily basis. So you might need a frying pan, but chances are, you probably don’t need 10.
The other thing she tells clients to focus on is things they love and mean the most to them, such as family heirlooms or favorite pieces of furniture.
Once you know what you need and what you love, figuring out what to do with everything else — such as what you need to let go of — becomes easier.
“Everything else just kind of gets put into perspective,” King said.
Use design for organization. McDonald Parr suggested looking for things you can add to the room that provide space for organization, even if they don’t look like they do.
That could mean adding baskets or a storage ottoman to a room to hold items or putting your TV on a cabinet that can also hold — and hide — all your different electronics.
“Hiding all the electronics is probably the biggest new trend
in home decor because we all
are living our lives through all these electronics,” McDonald Parr said.
Minimize accessories. You don’t need too many accessories to pull a room together. You just need a place for your eye to land in each room, McDonald Parr said. Instead of using multiple centerpieces, consider adding
an architectural element such
as wallpaper or wood-paneled walls.
If you’re someone who wants to have more items in your space, make them well displayed and keep items you collect in one space instead of putting them everywhere.
“Surround yourself with the things you love, but organize them in a way that creates impact,” McDonald Parr said.
Figure out what works for you. Each person’s idea of clutter — and what they want their space to look like — is ultimately unique, McDonald Parr said. So decide what changes will help you feel like you’ve cleaned up your space.
But remember that when you declutter your space, you also help declutter your mind, she said.
“I believe that your home, is that your brain and your mind and your healthy choices start from the minute you wake up, and it goes right to the way you decorate your home,” McDonald Parr said. “Home is that space that has to help your mind declutter and has to help you rest, and that’s all part of your spring cleaning,”