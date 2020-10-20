News in your town

Ask Amy: 'Right person, wrong time' needs translating

Guitars played, partly made by Eddie Van Halen go to auction

Event preview: Ohnward rings in the season with holiday events

$26,299 for the arts: Mediacom funds projects for 11 local organizations

Kirkendall: Don’t ever sing the litterbox blues

Ask Amy: Husband's driving puts wife into skid

The doctor is (burned) out: New book part memoir, part self-help

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Eliminating 12 risk factors for dementia

Book review: 'A Song for the Dark Times'

Schlichenmeyer: Take the time to delve into 'Addie LaRue'

People in the News: Liam Neeson's 'Honest Thief' notches No. 1 at box office

Trio of new hydrangeas top the 2021 must-have list

Best-sellers

Linda Ronstadt looks back at her most cherished moments

Living with Children: Saying 'no' too much?

New albums

On the list

Your horoscope

Today's Moment of Frivolity: For all those Halloweenies out there

Architect Tasso Katselas lets the sun (and us) into his home

It's a four-peat: Chicago again voted best large city by Conde Nast Traveler readers

Concerts

New on DVD

Ask Amy: Train gift may derail friendship

House of the Week: Relaxed country style

What's it Worth on eBay? Tea time sounds good

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 17

Almanac: Today in History

Ask Amy: Household needs recycling czar

Jerde: Facing sin of privilege

Survivors of COVID-19 wrestle with questions about God, purpose

70 years of singing with local church choir

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 16

Today in History

New movies

Virtual creative professional conference set for later this month

Ellis: Richardson carries HBO Max’s ‘Unpregnant’

UD exhibit to feature mural, oversized sculptures

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Singing the praises of coffee