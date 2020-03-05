If your birthday is today: A proactive approach to life, relationships and work will help you get things done this year. High energy, enthusiasm and discipline will influence others to pitch in and help. Stay focused on implementing positive change. Love and romance will improve your personal life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Listen to others and respond respectfully. You'll have an impact on the way things unfold if you are kind and offer common sense. Make a physical change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Make your surroundings comfortable. Look at real estate or make adjustments that will ensure a secure future. If you explain your choices to a loved one, you will gain valuable perspective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be receptive, and opportunities will unfold. Make a change that will update your image and provide the boost you need to do your own thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Listen to someone before you respond or make a promise. If you are sincere about your needs, favors will come your way. Don't, however, ask what will be required of you in return.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) It's time to incorporate a new philosophy, lifestyle or attitude into your routine. Set new goals and get started. An emotional matter should not be allowed to lead you astray.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A message you receive will lead to a revelation or change of heart. Don't withhold information. Share your feelings and map out your plans. Don't let emotional matters interfere with work.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make partnerships a priority. Work to find the best way to handle what's unfolding and take control. Set a specific course that pushes you toward success.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You may have a creative idea, but you'll need to use charm and the power of persuasion to get others to share your enthusiasm and vision.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Embark on a physical or mental journey that will change the way you think and how you live. Don't let personal problems interfere with your destiny.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Examine your financial situation. Collect or pay off debts. Stress relief will change how you handle personal matters. Don't get angry with someone for making an honest mistake.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A career change looks promising. Use your ingenuity. Be confident and assertive when making your case. Someone close to you may feel insecure, so include him or her in your success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You will learn something valuable that will help you choose a direction more suited to your personality and qualifications. An honest answer will be what counts if you want to gain approval.
