GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts has selected three Broadening Opportunity Scholarship winners from its Broad Ideas show, which ran throughout March.
One $500 scholarship earmarked for an aspiring artist was awarded to Kitrina Keeton, of Janesville, Wis., for her poem, “Egoism Compost,” as well as photography for the center’s digital flip books.
A second $500 scholarship for an established artist was awarded to Mackenzie Jane Witman, of East Dubuque, Ill., for her work titled, “Healing.”
An honorable mention award in the amount of $100 also was presented to Angela Bullard, of West Plaines, Mo., for several pieces, including the poems “My Ghosts” and “This Addiction” and the watercolors “Autumn’s Plumage” and “Dancing Ladies.”
The goal of Broad Ideas is to provide a safe space for women to share stories, and by doing so, to support a sense of empowerment, according to a press release.
Three years ago, Galena Center for the Arts offered one $500 scholarship. The last two years, due to donations from community supporters, the center has offered two Broadening Opportunities Scholarship opportunities to artists, authors or songwriters who exhibit in the Broad Ideas show.