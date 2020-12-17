For Brazilian twin brothers Walter and Wagner Caldas, it has been — as Walter put it — “one heck of a year.”
But the pair who grew up in the violent slums of Brazil and used music to bring about positive change — defeating poverty, depression and cancer — wasn’t about to let COVID-19 get the last word on 2020.
Holding fast to the belief that music is the driving force behind bringing people together amid trying times, the duo known as B2wins will deliver “Home Together for the Holidays,” an offering of livestream Christmas concerts, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 18 and 25; and Saturday, Dec. 19.
In partnership with University of Dubuque Heritage Center, the concerts will be presented as part of the school’s Full-Length Features series, with a portion of each ticket purchased benefiting Heritage Center.
“This whole idea came about based on how weird 2020 has been,” Walter said in a phone interview. “We figured that we’d have to cancel all theater shows. But it’s going to be a weird Christmas this year, too, because of lockdowns and so many people passing from coronavirus. People are canceling plans with their families to remain safe. We thought, ‘Let’s be their family. Let’s bring them into our house and come into their house to celebrate together with people from everywhere in the world.’ Christmas at home doesn’t have to mean Christmas alone.”
The twins will gather around a piano to perform holiday favorites in the style audiences might expect from their high-energy Heritage Center shows throughout the years.
The evenings not only will feature music — including some traditional Christmas classics sung in their native Portuguese — but also stories, games, prizes and a few surprises as well.
B2wins are regarded for performing in a variety of genres, integrating electric violin and ukulele with vocals, humor and lively audience participation.
They’ve been no stranger to taking that from stage to screen this past year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We usually have a big party on stage, so it’s definitely different, but we’re trying our best to give (audiences) the same experience as our live show,” Walter said of the virtual format. “We have been pretty present this year, with most of our concerts taking place online. We were fortunate in that we adapted to that very quickly. It’s a challenge, but it also gives people a different chance to interact. And these shows go beyond music. These are interactive shows. We’ll be talking with fans. It will be super chill and very casual.”
Walter added that in joining the roster of entertainers across the globe to offer virtual holiday inspired performances, the duo also aims to take people out of the chaos of the world, if only for an hour or two.
It’s something that hits close to home.
“We really want to deliver a show that will make people happy, in spite of everything else,” Walter said. “We hope this show can be a light for them, even for an hour-and-a-half to make them laugh and smile.”
Despite a dormant live performance year, with more than 80% of B2wins’ live shows being canceled, Water said the break did offer he and Wagner the opportunity to create in other ways they’re eager to share with audiences in the coming year.
“We had the time to write a lot of new songs, shoot new music videos, work on a new image and create a catalog of work ready to release to the public,” Water said. “We’ve reinvented ourselves, so we’re excited to be able to share that and get that out to fans. Hopefully, the new year goes as good as it looks.”