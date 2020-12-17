if you go

Event: "Home Together for the Holidays," featuring B2wins.

Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 18 and 25; and Saturday, Dec. 19. Ticketed patrons will be able to access the livestream date purchased on-demand through Thursday, Dec. 31.

Site: University of Dubuque Heritage Center Full-Length Features.

Cost: $10 per household. Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/b2winsholiday. A portion of each ticket purchased will benefit Heritage Center.

Online: brazilian2wins.com, www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter