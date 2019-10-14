The Iowa state Director for American Atheists, Justin Scott, will present, “Putting Religion in its Place: Upholding a Secular Government in Iowa,” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship building at 17th and Iowa streets.

The event is being sponsored by the Dubuque Area Humanists.

Scott, a native of Maquoketa and a 2000 graduate of West Delaware High School in Manchester, is a lifelong Iowan who lives in Denver, Iowa, with his wife and three children. He is a professional photographer specializing in wedding photography, senior photos, family photos and event photography.

Scott created the Eastern Iowa Atheists in 2016. During the presentation, he will share his experiences as a church and state activist, as well as his future objectives.

