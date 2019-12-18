In the movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Augustus Gloop, an overweight kid, makes a beeline for a river of molten chocolate. His frantic mother calls out, “Augustus, sweetheart, save some room for later!” But he’s undeterred and falls into the swirling sweet, suffering a terrible fate.
It’s not easy for parents to know how to change an obese child’s eating habits, although it’s vital that they do. Not only can childhood obesity trigger premature high blood pressure and diabetes, new research from Brazil’s University of Sao Paolo reveals that it also damages the brain. Using imaging to observe the white matter of 59 obese kids 12-16 years old, researchers found harmful obesity-related changes in areas of the white matter responsible for appetite control, emotions and cognitive functions.
So, if your child is obese or is headed in that direction, you want to rescue good health from bad choices. The Cleveland Clinic suggests:
1. Don’t mention weight or size. One study found that it makes kids more likely to use unhealthy weight-control techniques. Focus on healthiness and how activities like walking can be a powerful way to take charge of one’s future. Kids like to be their own boss!
2. Build self-esteem. Provide positive feedback to your child about all endeavors and activities.
The American Academy of Nutrition adds that actions speak louder than words. Make lifestyle changes as a family; upgrade your dietary habits; go shopping with the kids for fresh veggies and fruits. Cook and do physical activities together. And remember: Patience, persistence and love may be the best ingredients.